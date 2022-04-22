Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals Beat Delhi Capitals By 15 Runs. Shardul Thakur Perishes; Rajasthan Royals on Top. Pant-Axar Depart; Rajasthan Royals on Top. Prithvi Shaw Departs; Rishabh Pant Key in Run-Chase For Delhi. Prithvi Shaw-Rishabh Pant Re-Build in Run-Chase For Delhi. David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan Depart; Prithvi Shaw-Rishabh Pant Key in Run-Chase For Delhi. David Warner Perishes; Prithvi Shaw-Sarfaraz Khan Key in Run-Chase For Delhi. David Warner, Prithvi Shaw Steady in Run-Chase For Delhi. Jos Buttler's Century Propels Rajasthan Royals to 222. Jos Buttler Slams Hundred, Rajasthan Royals on Top. Jos Buttler Hits Half-Century, Devdutt Padikkal Strong For Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal Strong For Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal Steady For Rajasthan Royals. Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Live Updates

  • 11:33 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: That’s it! Rajasthan Royals win by 15 runs. Rovman Powell almost did it for the Capitals, but Obed McCoy won the battle of the nerves. Rajasthan go top of the table. DC 207/8 (20)

  • 11:23 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Wicket-maiden for Prasidh Krishna. Delhi Capitals need 36 to win from 6 balls.

  • 11:16 PM IST
    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals need 36 to win from 12 balls. DC 187/6 (18)
  • 11:12 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals need 51 to win from 18 balls. DC 172/6 (17)

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: OUT! Shardul Thakur departs! Trent Boult claims the wicket! RR on a roll!

  • 10:58 PM IST
    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals are now at 149/5 after 15 overs. RR 149/5 (15) DC Need 74 to win from 30 balls.
  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel have been sent back to the pavilion. It’s down to Lalit Yadav and Shardul Thakur, but thing look difficult for Delhi Capitals from here on.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: OUT! Prithvi Shaw Departs!! Ravi Ashwin strikes again! DC 99/3 (10)

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Prithvi Shaw gets a boundary and a maximum in back to back deliveries. Good start to the over. McCoy makes a complete mess of it and it has gone for No-Ball and boundary. Free Hit for Delhi! The West Indian gets a bouncer but it has been called a wide this time! Too high for Shaw! McCoy bowls a wide again! The free-hit stays again. Pant gets it fine for a boundary! FOUR! Another boundary for Pant FOUR! 26 off it . DC 95/2 (9)

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: After 7 overs of play Delhi Capitals are now at 60/2. DC 60/2 (7)