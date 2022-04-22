Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Live Updates

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel have been sent back to the pavilion. It’s down to Lalit Yadav and Shardul Thakur, but thing look difficult for Delhi Capitals from here on.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: OUT! Prithvi Shaw Departs!! Ravi Ashwin strikes again! DC 99/3 (10)

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Prithvi Shaw gets a boundary and a maximum in back to back deliveries. Good start to the over. McCoy makes a complete mess of it and it has gone for No-Ball and boundary. Free Hit for Delhi! The West Indian gets a bouncer but it has been called a wide this time! Too high for Shaw! McCoy bowls a wide again! The free-hit stays again. Pant gets it fine for a boundary! FOUR! Another boundary for Pant FOUR! 26 off it . DC 95/2 (9)

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: After 7 overs of play Delhi Capitals are now at 60/2. DC 60/2 (7)

  • 10:04 PM IST
    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: OUT! Sarfaraz Khan departs! Ravi Ashwin strikes! Delhi lose quick wickets! DC 48/2 (5.1)
  • 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Warner starts the over for back to back boundaries FOUR! and then knicks it to Samson as Delhi lose their first wicket! OUT! RR strike! DC 43/1 (4.3)

  • 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: 10 runs from Obed McCoy’s over as Delhi Capitals are now at 25/0. DC 35/0 (4)

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: After chalking a run in the first two balls, Warner gets a boundary in the third ball FOUR! Boult responds strongly with a dot in the next two balls. Warner smokes a Boult for a maximum in the last ball of the over. 11 off it. DC 25/0 (3)

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Warner clears the field and gets a boundary in the first ball FOUR! He then concedes only a run in the next four deliveries. Good bowling from the ex KKR man. Shaw chalks out a single in the last ball. 6 off it. DC 14/0 (2)

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Prithvi Shaw starts off with back to back boundaries FOUR! He couldn’t quite get it away for a boundary in the next ball. Boult gets another dot in the third ball of the over. Boult ends with four back to back dots. 8 off it. DC 8/0 (1)