Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Also Read - IPL 2022: Jos Buttler And The Art Of Decimation

Prithvi Shaw Departs; Rishabh Pant Key in Run-Chase For Delhi. Prithvi Shaw-Rishabh Pant Re-Build in Run-Chase For Delhi. David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan Depart; Prithvi Shaw-Rishabh Pant Key in Run-Chase For Delhi. David Warner Perishes; Prithvi Shaw-Sarfaraz Khan Key in Run-Chase For Delhi. David Warner, Prithvi Shaw Steady in Run-Chase For Delhi. Jos Buttler’s Century Propels Rajasthan Royals to 222. Jos Buttler Slams Hundred, Rajasthan Royals on Top. Jos Buttler Hits Half-Century, Devdutt Padikkal Strong For Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal Strong For Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal Steady For Rajasthan Royals. Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Also Read - Is IPL The Best T20 Tournament In The World? Aaron Finch Puts That Debate To Rest

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed. Also Read - Jos Buttler: What Makes Rajasthan Royals Opener Best T20 Batter In The World

