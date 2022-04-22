Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Family Member of DC Coach Ricky Ponting Tests Positive For COVID-19. Delhi Capitals is led by Rishabh Pant in IPL 2022. The team has played 6 games so far, winning 3 and losing 3. With 6 points and a net run rate of +0.942, DC takes the 6th spot in the points table. For Delhi, Prithvi Shaw is the top run-getter with 217 runs in 6 matches. He is followed by David Warner with 191 runs in 4 games. In bowling, Kuldeep Yadav is the top wicket-taker for the team with 13 wickets. Khaleel Ahmed comes next with 10 scalps. Rajasthan Royals is led by Sanju Samson in IPL 2022. The team has played 6 games so far, winning 4 and losing 2. RR has 8 points in their kitty and grabs the 3rd spot in the points table with a net run rate of +0.380. For Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler is the top run-scorer for the team with 375 runs in 6 games and also owns the orange cap currently. Shimron Hetmyer follows him with 223 runs. In bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal is the most successful bowler for the team with 17 wickets. He also owns the purple cap currently.

Live Updates

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Ricky Ponting will not be present at the ground for tonight’s game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family’s privacy to be respected in the current scenario.

  • 6:17 PM IST
    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: OFFICIAL STATEMENT: A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID-19. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of.
  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Ajinkya Rahane is the only batter to score a ton in matches between the two sides and has all the top 3 scores besides his name. His 105*, 91*, and 84* are the highest scores in matches between RR and DC. DC and RR last met in the 36th match of the previous edition- IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi. DC batted first and Shreyas Iyer top-scored for them with 43 runs off 32 deliveries as DC posted 154/6 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply. RR skipper Sanju Samson smashed 70 runs off 53 balls but got little help from any other batters as RR lost the match by 33 runs. All the 5 DC bowlers were amongst the wickets with RR being restricted to just 121 runs.

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: HEAD TO HEAD | RR and DC are both even-stevens when it comes to their previous record against each other. They have played 24 matches between them so far and both the teams have tasted success on 12 occasions against each other. However, since 2019, Delhi Capitals have won five of their last six matches against Rajasthan Royals.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals Squad | Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals Squad | Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals came out on top, in a close encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game. Yuzvendra Chahal’s wicket-taking form has been a big plus while Jos Buttler has been very impressive at the top of the order. With 4 wins in 6 games, the Royals are at the third position in the points table and they will be looking to move to continue the winning momentum in the upcoming fixture as well.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals will square off against the Rajasthan Royals in Match 34 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams are coming off, big wins in their previous games, and Delhi in particular was off to a comprehensive victory against Punjab. Despite the absence of Mitchell Marsh and Anrich Nortje, the side has done well and a lot of credit has to be given to the Indian contingent in the line-up. They are likely to continue with the same playing XI for the upcoming fixture as well.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals