Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Family Member of DC Coach Ricky Ponting Tests Positive For COVID-19. Delhi Capitals is led by Rishabh Pant in IPL 2022. The team has played 6 games so far, winning 3 and losing 3. With 6 points and a net run rate of +0.942, DC takes the 6th spot in the points table. For Delhi, Prithvi Shaw is the top run-getter with 217 runs in 6 matches. He is followed by David Warner with 191 runs in 4 games. In bowling, Kuldeep Yadav is the top wicket-taker for the team with 13 wickets. Khaleel Ahmed comes next with 10 scalps. Rajasthan Royals is led by Sanju Samson in IPL 2022. The team has played 6 games so far, winning 4 and losing 2. RR has 8 points in their kitty and grabs the 3rd spot in the points table with a net run rate of +0.380. For Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler is the top run-scorer for the team with 375 runs in 6 games and also owns the orange cap currently. Shimron Hetmyer follows him with 223 runs. In bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal is the most successful bowler for the team with 17 wickets. He also owns the purple cap currently.Also Read - IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Ricky Ponting Isolated, Set To Miss RR Tie As Family Member Tests Covid Positive

