Live Updates

  • 11:59 PM IST

    Rashid Khan – ‘Star of The Match’!

  • 11:59 PM IST

    DC vs SRH LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES IPL 2020: Rashid Khan (3/14) is named the Man of the Match. He starts by saying that he is pleased with his performance. Adds that he tries to do the basics right and enjoys his game. Mentions that he tried to bowl quicker on this wicket and it paid off. Rashid also says that his Mom was watching the match and he misses her.

  • 11:57 PM IST

    Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals skipper, says that 160 was a par score on this wicket to chase. Adds that Hyderabad outplayed us in all the departments. Mentions that the pitch was two-paced and it was very hard to hit as he was surprised that the dew did not come in the second innings. Iyer also says that the run rate was pretty high and we did not take doubles on this wicket. Mentions that they will look to perform better in the next match.

  • 11:40 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad get their first points of the season!

  • 11:38 PM IST

    Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES DC vs SRH: Finally we have a winner without a drama. No last 5 overs onslaught, no Super Over simply nothing and we have our winner. Hyderabad open their account in this year’s Indian T20 League. A complete team performance one could say. Delhi chasing a par total of 163 on this sluggish track too started watchfully and slowly as they too scored only 34 runs in the Powerplay but the only difference was the wicket of Prithvi Shaw in the opening over of the chase. Then, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan combined for a 40-run stand, and just when it looked like both of them would go on play longer innings, Iyer walked back. After 4 overs Dhawan too followed courtesy of a brilliant review from Bairstow. Hetmyer, Pant and Stonis all failed to score the big hits or the boundaries and in the end, Delhi fall short of the target.

  • 11:35 PM IST

    DC vs SRH LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES DREAM11 IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad (162/4) beat Delhi Capitals (147/7) by 15 Runs. First points for SRH in Dream11 IPL 2020. SIX! Good length delivery outside off, Rabada lofts it over covers for a biggie. Dhawan 34, Rashid 3/14, Bhuvneshwar 2/25

  • 11:24 PM IST

    IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES AND SCORE DC vs SRH: OUT! Khaleel Ahmed removes Axar Patel for 5. BOWLED! Khaleel gets his first wicket! Back of a length on middle from Khaleel, Patel looks to go big but gets an inside edge and gets bowled. DC 138/7 in 19.3 overs, need 25 runs to win vs SRH (162/4)

  • 11:22 PM IST

    DC vs SRH Live Score and Updates Dream11 IPL 2020: OUT! LBW! Three reds and Marcus Stoinis has to depart! T Natarajan strikes for SRH. Full toss on middle, Stoinis looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Stoinis goes for the review. Ball Tracker shows it is hitting the off stump. Delhi 126/6 in 18 overs vs Hyderabad (162/4)

  • 11:21 PM IST

    NOT OUT! Stoinis is safe! Full toss on leg, Stoinis flicks it over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep picks the ball on one bounce and throws it at the keeper’s end where Bairstow takes the bails off. It is referred upstairs. Replays show that Stoinis is safe. The batsmen safely get two runs in the end.

  • 11:13 PM IST

    Rashid Khan – You Beauty, SRH in driver’s seat!

DC vs SRH, Match 11, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 11 of the 13th edition of IPL tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. See the latest Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL Live Score, DC vs SRH LIVE CRICKET SCORE Match 11 IPL 2020, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of the match 11 of IPL 2020 between DC vs SRH from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest DC vs SRH, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 11 DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score and DC vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. Rashid Khan picks up three wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up two crucial scalps as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in match 11 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Jonny Bairstow slams half-century, Kane Williamson played a crucial knock of 41 off just 26 balls to lead Surnisers Hyderabad to 162/4 in 20 overs vs Delhi Capitals. Amit Mishra removes David Warner for 45 to provide Delhi Capitals’ first breakthrough of Dream11 IPL 2020 against Surnisers Hyderabad. Shreyas Iyer wins the toss as Delhi Capitals opt to bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 11 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Ishant Sharma back in for Delhi Capitals while Kane Williamson will take the field for Sunrisers Hyderabad. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Match 11 Report: Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan Shine as Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals by 15 Runs to Register First Win of Season

Off to the best possible start with two wins on the trot, a confident Delhi Capitals will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on the winless Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Both sides have endured contrasting campaigns so far. Delhi head in to the game after two morale-boosting victories. The Shreyas Iyer-led side edged past Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling Super Over before thrashing Chennai Super Kings comprehensively to jump to the top of the points table. Also Read - RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 7.30 PM IST Wednesday September 30

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES DREAM11 IPL 2020, SRH (162/4) Beat DC (147/7) by 15 Runs in Abu Dhabi

On the other hand, Sunrisers are the only side yet to register a win in the tournament, having lost both their games and David Warner and his men will be desperate to turn things around. In their opening encounter, despite opener Jonny Bairstow (61) and Manish Pandey (34) putting Sunrisers in a winning position in a chase of 164, the team failed to cross the line. Also Read - RR vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs, Head-to-Head Record, Pitch Report, Fantasy Tips, Toss Timing And Dubai Weather Forecast For IPL 2020 Match 12

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, the middle-order failed to fire and the team settled for a below-par total which the bowling unit couldn’t defend. Wriddhiman Saha was particularly slow and would be expected to play an innings more suitable to the format. For Delhi, the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje has looked sharp with the new ball while spinners Axar Patel and Amit Mishra have performed splendidly in the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin. The Indian ace suffered an injury in the team’s first outing and is likely to miss the match against Sunrisers.

DC vs SRH SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad.