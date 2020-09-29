

















DC vs SRH, Match 11, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 11 of the 13th edition of IPL tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. See the latest Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL Live Score, DC vs SRH LIVE CRICKET SCORE Match 11 IPL 2020, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of the match 11 of IPL 2020 between DC vs SRH from Abu Dhabi here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 11 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Tuesday September 29

Off to the best possible start with two wins on the trot, a confident Delhi Capitals will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on the winless Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Both sides have endured contrasting campaigns so far. Delhi head in to the game after two morale-boosting victories. The Shreyas Iyer-led side edged past Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling Super Over before thrashing Chennai Super Kings comprehensively to jump to the top of the points table. Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 12 Preview: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai

On the other hand, Sunrisers are the only side yet to register a win in the tournament, having lost both their games and David Warner and his men will be desperate to turn things around. In their opening encounter, despite opener Jonny Bairstow (61) and Manish Pandey (34) putting Sunrisers in a winning position in a chase of 164, the team failed to cross the line. Also Read - IPL 2020: RCB Spinner Washington Sundar Enjoys Bowling in Powerplay

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, the middle-order failed to fire and the team settled for a below-par total which the bowling unit couldn’t defend. Wriddhiman Saha was particularly slow and would be expected to play an innings more suitable to the format. For Delhi, the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje has looked sharp with the new ball while spinners Axar Patel and Amit Mishra have performed splendidly in the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin. The Indian ace suffered an injury in the team’s first outing and is likely to miss the match against Sunrisers.

DC vs SRH SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad.