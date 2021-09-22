Live Score Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Match Updates

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 live match score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The cash-rich league suffered a huge blow on Wednesday as Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan was tested COVID-19 positive. However, the BCCI has stated that the pacer and his close contacts are put in isolation and the match will go ahead as planned. Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win the match looking at the emphatic form they had in the first leg. The return of Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin has made Delhi Capitals even more settled. On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad will miss the services of Jonny Bairstow as the responsibility will now be more on David Warner and Kane Williamson in the batting department which disappointed many during the first leg.Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match 33 Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sept 22 Wednesday

See the latest Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the DC vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live match, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live score today, DC vs SRH IPL 2021 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 2021 Live, DC vs SRH live score, Disney + Hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, DC vs SRH IPL 2021 2021 Live match score, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Also Read - Will be Waste of God-Given Talent: Sunil Gavaskar Wants Sanju Samson to Improve Shot Selection

Also Read - IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan Takes Sly Dig at BCCI After T Natarajan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Live Updates

  • 10:30 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad are crawling back in the game with some tight overs. Five runs from the Khaleel’s over. A couple of wickets from here and Sunrisers might take the game closer. DC currently need 50 runs from the last seven overs. DC 85/2 in 13 overs

  • 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: OUT! Rashid Khan gets the big man as Shikhar Dhawan is walking back towards the pavilion after scoring 42. Dhawan played the slog sweep and gets caught near the boundary rope. He played a good knock and got his orange cap back. DC 73/1 in 11 overs

  • 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Shikhar Dhawan is not looking to stop and is playing his shots freely. Sandeep Sharma is not getting anything from the surface and the southpaw is getting full advantage of it. DC 69/1 in 10 overs

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Delhi Capitals are now cruising in the run chase as Sunrisers Hyderabad are struggling to take wickets. Nothing is going in Sunrisers favour at the moment while Shreyas Iyer is also getting his groove back. DC 60/1 in 9 overs

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Shikhar Dhawan is looking to collect a boundary from every over to keep the scoreboard moving. Shreyas Iyer is looking a bit cautious and Dhawan being the senior batsman taking the responsibility on his own shoulders. DC 51/1 in 8 overs

  • 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: An expensive start for Rashid Khan as ten runs came from it. Shikhar Dhawan loves playing against Rashid Khan as this time he has already smashed him for a maximum. No signs of Sandeep Sharma so far. Dhawan and Iyer have revived Delhi’s chase now. DC 39/1 in 6 overs

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Shikhar Dhawan continues to play with the positive approach as he is looking to smash the loose deliveries for the boundary. Seven runs from the last over. Shreyas Iyer also looked confident so far, it is a very big game for him. DC 27/1 in 4 overs

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: OUT! Excellent catch from Kane Williamson as dangerous Prithvi Shaw is walking back towards the pavilion after scoring just 11 runs. A good start for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they need some wickets to get back in this game. Shaw was looking to play his natural aggressive game but got deceived by the slower ball. DC 20/1 in 2.5 overs

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Shikhar Dhawan is looking in decent touch and connects a couple of boundaries with complete ease in Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s over. Eight runs came from it as Delhi Capitals are off to a solid start. The openers are going to take chances to score some runs in the powerplay overs. DC 12/0 in 2 overs

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Good first over from Khaleel Ahmed as only four runs came from it. Delhi Capitals openers don’t have any scoreboard pressure as the required run rate is below 7 and they have a very solid batting line-up. Sunrisers need to pick some wickets to put pressure on Delhi. DC 4/0 in 1 over