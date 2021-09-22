Live Score Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Match Updates

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 live match score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The cash-rich league suffered a huge blow on Wednesday as Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan was tested COVID-19 positive. However, the BCCI has stated that the pacer and his close contacts are put in isolation and the match will go ahead as planned. Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win the match looking at the emphatic form they had in the first leg. The return of Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin has made Delhi Capitals even more settled. On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad will miss the services of Jonny Bairstow as the responsibility will now be more on David Warner and Kane Williamson in the batting department which disappointed many during the first leg.Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match 33 Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sept 22 Wednesday

