Delhi Capitals  vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023: Marsh-Salt Put Delhi Capitals On Top. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of DC vs SRH IPL 2023 match 40.

Published: April 29, 2023 10:09 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sarfaraz Khan

2* (2) 0x4, 0x6

Priyam Garg

3 (3) 0x4, 0x6

Akeal Hosein

(3.6-0-40-1)*

Abhishek Sharma

(2-0-17-1)
DC vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Delhi-Hyderabad Aim to Move Up The Table.

Live Updates

  • 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: 8 overs gone, Delhi are cruising at 85/1. DC 85/1 (8)

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: 4 overs gone, Delhi Capitals are now at 35/1. David Warner was sent back to the pavilion earlier by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Salt and Marsh are now in the middle. DC 35/1 (4)

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: That’s the end of the innings, Sunrisers Hyderabad finish on 197/6. SRH 197/6 (20)

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Final over coming up, SRH are now at 185/6. SRH 185/6 (19)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: 18 gone, Sunrisers Hyderabad are now at 172/6. SRH 172/6 (18)

  • 8:37 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma departs! A wonderful innings comes to an end! Axar Patel claims the wicket. SRH 111/5 (12.2)

  • 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: 11 gone, Sunrisers Hyderabad are now at 107/4. SRH 107/4 (11)

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: OUT!! Another one bites the dust! Harry Brook departs for a duck. Hyderabad are in spot of bother. Klaasen is the new man in. SRH 83/4 (9.4)

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: OUT!! Aiden Markram departs! Harry Brook is the new man in. Mitchell Marsh claims his second wicket of the match. SRH 83/3 (9.2)

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma has completed his half-century and SRH are going at a good pace. SRH 71/2 (7)

LIVE | Delhi Capitals  vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023

New Delhi: With back-to-back wins giving them some momentum, Delhi Capitals will hope their batters complement the bowling unit as they eye a season double against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a battle of IPL laggards here on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Rilee Rossouw.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma.

