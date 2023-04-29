Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • DC vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt to Bat
live

DC vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt to Bat

Delhi Capitals  vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023: Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt to Bat. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of DC vs SRH IPL 2023 match 40.

Published: April 29, 2023 7:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mayank Agarwal

0* (0) 0x4, 0x6

Abhishek Sharma

8 (6) 2x4, 0x6

Ishant Sharma

(1-0-8-0)*
DC vs SRH, DC vs SRH live score, DC vs SRH live updates, DC vs SRH live streaming, DC vs SRH live online streaming, DC vs SRH squads, DC vs SRH head to head, DC vs SRH squads, DC vs SRH dream11, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, DC vs SRH live updates, DC vs SRH live streaming, Cricket News, David Warner, Harry Brook, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Umran Malik
DC vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Delhi-Hyderabad Aim to Move Up The Table.

Live Updates

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal open innings for Hyderabad. Ishant Sharma has the new ball for Delhi Capitals.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Warner at the TOSS | It’s about putting the best foot forward, and adapt to the conditions. We are losing wickets in a cluster. Need to hit down the wicket, need to put a good batting performance. We got to bowl well in the first six overs. Home and away (games) that’s a bit challenging, but we are enjoying it. Priyam Garg makes his debut, Aman Khan is out.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Markram at the TOSS | We are going to bat. Wicket looks on the drier side, there shouldn’t be much dew tonight according to the locals. Hopefully we bat well and put a good total. All experimentation is finished, it’s time to get the results. Time for the guys to express themselves and enjoy. We lost Washi, that’s a big loss for us, but it’s an opportunity for someone to cement a spot in the side. We are letting ourselves down with the bat. We haven’t been up to par, haven’t posted good totals. Akeal Hosein makes his debut, Samad also comes back.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: TOSS | Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bat first.

  • 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Harry Brook: It’s something different for me (opening), going out there with a slightly different game plan. I haven’t executed as I wanted to consistently, but to get a big score in the middle of this half (century vs KKR) was nice. Just got to be positive (in the powerplay), One day can be your day, the next day maybe not. In the future I will try thinking of going above the top, but I to be honest I won’t change much. Need to be positive with the bat, we’d rather get out caught in the deep (near the boundary), rather than getting stumped or struck in the crease lbw. Hopefully can get a big score tonight. Every experience against the new ball is worthwhile, especially against some of the best bowlers, looking forward to tonight. He was a big player for us Washi (Sundar), batting wise and his bowling speaks for himself. I am not sure what the team is, but I’m pretty sure they have made the plans and done it right.

  • 6:53 PM IST

  • 6:53 PM IST

  • 6:52 PM IST

LIVE | Delhi Capitals  vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023

New Delhi: With back-to-back wins giving them some momentum, Delhi Capitals will hope their batters complement the bowling unit as they eye a season double against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a battle of IPL laggards here on Saturday.

Also Read:

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Rilee Rossouw.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 29, 2023 7:05 PM IST

More Stories