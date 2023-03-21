Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Score: Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl
live

LIVE Updates | Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Score: Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl

Live DC-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Score: Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl. Stay tuned to this space for the latest live score updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians' Women's Premier League 2023 match. Check LIVE streaming details.

Published: March 21, 2023 7:34 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

DEL-W vs UP-W, DEL-W vs UP-W Live, DEL-W vs UP-W Live Score, DC-W vs UPW-W on Google News, DC-W vs UPW-W on Google, DEL-W vs UP-W Playing XIs, DEL-W vs UP-W Live Score, DEL-W vs UP-W Latest Updates, DEL-W vs UP-W Latest Pics, DEL-W vs UP-W Live News, DC-W vs UPW-W Live Updates, DEL-W vs UP-W Live Score, DEL-W vs UP-W Live Updates, DEL-W vs UP-W Playing XIs
LIVE Updates | Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Score: TOSS Coming Up Shortly. (Image: WPL-Twitter)

Live DC-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Score 

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals will be aiming for the all-important win today against UP Warriorz to consolidate top spot in the standings and qualify for the Final. Mumbai are currently leading the standings with 12 points, whereas Delhi are currently at 10.

Also Read:

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Shweta Sehrawat, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.

Live Updates

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | DC vs UP, WPL 2023 Score: 8 overs gone, UP Warriorz are now at 53/1. Shaikh, Healy look to rebuild for the Warriorz. UP 53/1 (8)

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | DC vs UP, WPL 2023 Score: First over done and dusted, UP eke out 7 runs from the opening over. UP 7/0 (1)

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | DC vs UP, WPL 2023 Score: UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Shweta Sehrawat, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | DC vs UP, WPL 2023 Score: Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs MI, WPL 2023 Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s journey in this tournament comes to an end by this match. The side is out of the Women’s Premier League.

  • 6:44 PM IST

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | RCB vs MI, WPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets to take a step closer to the final of the Women’s Premier League.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Smriti Mandhana comes to bowl.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Wong joins Amelia Kerr. And departs on the first delivery. A golden duck.

    MIW 120/6 (16)

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indian is just a six away from the win. On the other hand, RCB will face another loss. This is the last match for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
    MIW 120/5 (15.5)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 21, 2023 7:34 PM IST

More Stories