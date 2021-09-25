LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score And Updates

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 live match score and updates from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals will look to reclaim the top spot on the points table in the match against Rajasthan Royals. They also have a chance to seal the playoff’s berth with a win over Rajasthan. Delhi have played outstanding cricket so far in this edition of IPL and have won seven out of the nine matches they have played. The team has performed as a collective unit which has worked in their favour. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royal registered a close win in their last match against Punjab Kings courtesy of Kartik Tyagi’s last over. Rajasthan will look to continue the winning momentum to strengthen their position on the points table.Also Read - IPL 2021: Will Hardik Pandya Play Against RCB ? MI DCO Zaheer Khan Provides Update

Live Updates

  • 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: OUT! Two in Two for Delhi Capitals as this time Anrich Nortje gets young Yashasvi Jaiswal for just 1. Absolute raw pace from Nortje as Jaiswal edged it to the wicketkeeper. The on-field umpire gave it not out but Rishabh Pant straightaway took the DRS and the third-umpire confirmed it out. RR 6/2 in 1.1 overs

  • 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: OUT! Avesh Khan strikes in his first over itself as dangerous Liam Livingstone is walking back towards the pavilion. Top over from Avesh as only six runs came from it. That’s the ideal start to defend the target. RR 6/1 in 1 over

  • 5:36 PM IST

    A fresh opening pair for Rajasthan Royals as Liam Livingstone and Yashasvi Jaiswal are out in the middle for the chase.

  • 5:34 PM IST

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: Excellent final over from Mustafizur as he didn’t concede any boundary. 9 Nine runs came from the over and Delhi managed to get past 150. Excellent bowling effort from Rajasthan Royals as they collectively put up a show on a tricky track. DC 154/6 in 20 overs

  • 5:21 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: OUT! Axar Patel departs after a short cameo as things are getting difficult for Delhi Capitals from here. Meanwhile, 10 runs came from the over. DC 145/6 in 19 overs

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: OUT! Mustafizur Rahman gets the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer. Top over from the special bowler as only four runs came from it and he gets a big wicket of Hetmyer. DC 124/5 in 17 overs

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: Shimron Hetmyer is not stopping for anyone here as sixteen runs came from the Kartik Tyagi. The next few years are going to be crucial. DC 120/4 in 16 overs

  • 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: Shimron Hetmyer is on a roll and is looking to smash boundaries here. Twelve runs came from the last over. Hetmyer is going to be crucial for Delhi from here. DC 104/4 in 15 overs

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: OUT! Another big blow as Shreyas Iyer got stumped. Excellent work behind the stumps for Sanju Samson. Delhi Capitals have lost the way now . Two new batsman are in the middle now. DC 92/4 in 14 overs