LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score And Updates

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 live match score and updates from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals will look to reclaim the top spot on the points table in the match against Rajasthan Royals. They also have a chance to seal the playoff’s berth with a win over Rajasthan. Delhi have played outstanding cricket so far in this edition of IPL and have won seven out of the nine matches they have played. The team has performed as a collective unit which has worked in their favour. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royal registered a close win in their last match against Punjab Kings courtesy of Kartik Tyagi’s last over. Rajasthan will look to continue the winning momentum to strengthen their position on the points table.Also Read - IPL 2021: Will Hardik Pandya Play Against RCB ? MI DCO Zaheer Khan Provides Update

Live Updates

  • 7:23 PM IST

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: And it’s done and dusted in Abu Dhabi as Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs. Delhi Capitals once again proved that why they are the team to beat in this edition of IPL. Marvellous bowling from Anrich Nortje and Co to defend the 155-run target. DC (154/6) beat Rajasthan Royals (121/6) by 33 runs

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: Nine runs from the over and the match are now out of Rajasthan’s reach and they will look to collect as many runs as they can. RR 112/6 in 19 overs

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: Absolute lethal from Anrich Nortje as only two runs came from it and a wicket of Rahul Tewatia. Nothing is going in Rajasthan’s favour at the moment and all they can do is just improve their net run rate. RR 101/6 in 18 overs

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: The match is running away from Rajasthan reach as the required run rate is now over 18 and Rajasthan need 56 runs from 18 balls. Samson has completed his fifty but he might not be very satisfied with it due to the strike rate. RR 99/5 in 17 overs

  • 6:54 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: Things are getting difficult for Rajsthan here as the required run rate is over 16 and the runs are not coming at any rate near it. It’s a Delhi match from here and only Sanju Samson can produce something special from here for Rajasthan. RR 91/5 in 16 overs

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: Sanju Samson continues to put some fight here but the required run rate is getting higher with every over. Rajasthan desperately need a 20 run over to pull the chase back on track. RR 68/5 in 14 overs

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: OUT! And the wicket continues to fall as Riyan Parag continues to disappoint. Axar Patel gets a wicket on his name. The pressure mounts on Sanju Samson now as Rajasthan are in deep trouble. RR 56/5 in 12 overs

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: OUT! Kagiso Rabada gets his first wicket of the day as Mahipal Lomror is walking back towards the hut. The southpaw was looking to score some quicks runs and paid a big price for it. RR 49/4 in 11 overs

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score & Updates: Mahipal Lomror is looking to take his chances now. The southpaw smashes Ravichandran Ashwin straight down the ground. Rajasthan Royals are crawling back in the game and it’s a worrying sign for Delhi. RR 43/3 in 9 overs