LIVE DC vs RR IPL 2021 Score And Updates

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 live match score and updates from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals will look to reclaim the top spot on the points table in the match against Rajasthan Royals. They also have a chance to seal the playoff’s berth with a win over Rajasthan. Delhi have played outstanding cricket so far in this edition of IPL and have won seven out of the nine matches they have played. The team has performed as a collective unit which has worked in their favour. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royal registered a close win in their last match against Punjab Kings courtesy of Kartik Tyagi’s last over. Rajasthan will look to continue the winning momentum to strengthen their position on the points table.Also Read - IPL 2021: Will Hardik Pandya Play Against RCB ? MI DCO Zaheer Khan Provides Update

See the latest Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the DC vs RR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live match, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live score today, DC vs RR IPL 2021 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 2021 Live, DC vs RR live score, Disney + Hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match, DC vs RR IPL 2021 2021 Live match score, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Also Read - SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming VIVO IPL 2021, Match 37: When And Where to Watch Online and on TV