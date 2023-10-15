Top Recommended Stories

ENG Vs AFG LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: England Look For 2nd Win

England Vs Afghanistan, Match 13, ODI World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates from ENG vs AFG match in New Delhi.

Updated: October 15, 2023 12:09 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

England vs Afghanistan, LIVE ODI World Cup 2023 Updates

England Vs Afghanistan, Match 13, ODI World Cup 2023: England will be aiming for their second victory in three games while Afghanistan seek maiden ODI World Cup 2023 points when they meet at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. England will be high on confidence after beating Bangladesh by 134 runs in their previous encounter, thanks to a ton from Dawid Malan. On the other hand, Afghanistan are coming into this game after losing against Bangladesh and India in their opening two games.

Live Updates

  • Oct 15, 2023 12:09 PM IST

    ENG Vs AFG LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Reports suggest that Chris Woakes was absent from England training on Friday but Joe Root said he ‘was on the bus’ on Saturday. In case, Woakes misses out David Willey might take his place

  • Oct 15, 2023 12:05 PM IST

    ENG Vs AFG LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan, on the other hand, have not performed as a unity. They have performed in batches. Rashid Khan, who is the superstar in the team, is yet to perform.

  • Oct 15, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    ENG Vs AFG LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: However, England will be missing Ben Stokes as he is still not 100 per cent match fit. Stokes missed England game against Bangladesh too.

  • Oct 15, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    ENG Vs AFG LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: The big boost for England will be the form of their batters. Dawid Malan scored a century against Bangladesh while Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow also struck half-centuries.

  • Oct 15, 2023 11:54 AM IST

    ENG Vs AFG LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: England are coming into this game after winning big against Bangladesh in their last match. On the other hand, Afghanistan have lost their first two games and are seeking their first points.

  • Oct 15, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    ENG Vs AFG LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to another ODI World Cup 2023 between England and Afghanistan in New Delhi.

