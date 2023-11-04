Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: Stokes Fifty Keeps England Alive In Chase
England vs Australia LIVE Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia Eye Semis Spot. Follow live updates here.

Updated: November 4, 2023 8:54 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE ENG vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: England have endured a horror campaign as they look to defend the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy that they famously won for the first time in 2019. The titleholders have slumped to five defeats in six matches to be all but out of contention for a spot in the semi-finals ahead of what is always a mouth-watering clash between the heated rivals. Australia have won four on the trot to surge into third in the standings and the semi-final places, though will take on their old foes without dynamic duo Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh.

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott.

  • Nov 4, 2023 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: SIX!! another big one from Stokes and now he is looking in a mood here. An ominous sign for Australia. If he gets going we all know how capable he is to take this game away from the Aussies. ENG 146-4 (32)

  • Nov 4, 2023 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: SIX and FIFTY!!! big hit from Stokes and he reaches the half-century in style. Starc was the bowler. However, Stokes didn’t celebrate that much as he knew that the work is still there to do. ENG 138-4 (31)

  • Nov 4, 2023 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: Stokes is playing a gem of an innings at Ahmedabad and on the other hand Ali has been brilliant with a rotating strike.

  • Nov 4, 2023 8:41 PM IST

    IVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: The English batters have once again lost their way in between and on the other hand, Aussie bowlers are trying to build more pressure. Stokes and Ali will be a key pair for England. ENG 125-4 (29)

  • Nov 4, 2023 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: It was a loppy delivery and Buttler’s aim was to smack the ball down the ground at the end he just sliced it and the fielder and long-off took an easy catch. Fantastic over from Zampa as he just gave 1 run. ENG 107-4 (26)

  • Nov 4, 2023 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: WICKET!! Another one for Zampa and Australia. The Aussies were putting pressure on Buttler and he perished his wicket while trying to hit Zampa out of the park.

  • Nov 4, 2023 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: WICKET!!! fifty and out! big wicket for Cummins and Australia. Dangerous Malan goes back to the hut. Played a wonderful knock. Australia sense an opening here, Stokes is key for England. ENG 103-3 (23)

  • Nov 4, 2023 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: FIFTY!! what an inning this is from Malan. He has fought back so well and it has come on the right occasion. Australia are in search of a wickets here.

  • Nov 4, 2023 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: Malan has been playing well as he is ticking the score, but seems like Stokes is still having a difficult time on the pitch to score runs. But both have managed to bail out England from those two early wickets. An interesting phase coming up for both teams. ENG 62-2 (16)

  • Nov 4, 2023 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: Both Stokes and Malan have steadied the innings and now are chipping runs. But Stokes is looking a little bit scratchy. ENG 50-2 (13)

