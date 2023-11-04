Home

LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: Depleted England Face High-Flying Australia

England vs Australia LIVE Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia Eye Semis Spot. Follow live updates here.

LIVE ENG vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: England have endured a horror campaign as they look to defend the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy that they famously won for the first time in 2019. The titleholders have slumped to five defeats in six matches to be all but out of contention for a spot in the semi-finals ahead of what is always a mouth-watering clash between the heated rivals. Australia have won four on the trot to surge into third in the standings and the semi-final places, though will take on their old foes without dynamic duo Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh.

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott.

