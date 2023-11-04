Top Recommended Stories

England vs Australia LIVE Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia Eye Semis Spot. Follow live updates here.

Updated: November 4, 2023 1:14 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE ENG vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: England have endured a horror campaign as they look to defend the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy that they famously won for the first time in 2019. The titleholders have slumped to five defeats in six matches to be all but out of contention for a spot in the semi-finals ahead of what is always a mouth-watering clash between the heated rivals. Australia have won four on the trot to surge into third in the standings and the semi-final places, though will take on their old foes without dynamic duo Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh.

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott.

Live Updates

  • Nov 4, 2023 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: The Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has had a decent run in the ongoing tournament. But considering his records in the ODI World Cups he will be surely the main threat to the English batting line-up.

  • Nov 4, 2023 1:06 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: In the ongoing World Cup 2023 tournament David Willey has registered figures of 2/26 against Bangladesh, 2/30 against Sri Lanka and 3/45 against India. However, he has announced his retirement from International cricket after this tournament.

  • Nov 4, 2023 1:02 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: The Australian opener David Warner in his last three innings, has registered scores of 163, 104 and 81 respectively. He will try to maintain his good form again against England.

  • Nov 4, 2023 12:53 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs AUS, ODI WC 2023 Score: Jos Buttler-led England will have a huge task ahead as they need to win this match and earn two points so that can qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Otherwise, it will be a tough task for them to qualify.

  • Nov 4, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and Australia!

