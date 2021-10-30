Live ENG vs AUS Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2021 Match:

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 Match between England and Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. It is the clash between the arch-rivals. It is the clash between two teams that have experienced a scintillating start to their respective campaigns in the Super 12 stages of the tournament. Both England and Australia are occupying the top two places in the points table in Group 1 and are in red hot form coming into this fixture. England decimated the Bangladesh outfit by 8 wickets in their previous match. Australia will also enter this contest on a confident note after hammering Sri Lanka with 7 wickets and 3 overs to spare. Led by David Warner, who scored a whirlwind 65 at the top of the order at a strike rate in excess of 150, the kangaroos just strolled past the target of 155 set by Sri Lanka.