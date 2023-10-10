Home

LIVE Updates – ENG vs BAN, CWC 2023 Score: When And Where to WATCH

LIVE – England vs Bangladesh, ODI WC 2023, Match 7: While their respective opening encounters in the Cricket World Cup unfolded in contrasting fashions, England and Bangladesh will know that there is still a long way to go in this tournament. Bangladesh would hope for an improved showing in their batting department. England would hope for an improved performance across all departments.

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, David Willey, Reece Topley.

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

