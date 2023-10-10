Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – ENG vs BAN, CWC 2023 Score: When And Where to WATCH
live

LIVE Updates – ENG vs BAN, CWC 2023 Score: When And Where to WATCH

England vs Bangladesh, 7th Match - Commentary: ODI World Cup 2023 Scores, Commentary and Updates, Check Live Updates here.

Updated: October 10, 2023 8:52 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

ENG vs BAN live score, ENG vs BAN live score updates, ENG vs BAN live online scores, ENG vs BAN live score online, ENG vs BAN live scores and updates, ENG vs BAN live cricket score, England vs Bangladesh, England vs Bangladesh live, England vs Bangladesh live score, England vs Bangladesh live score updates, England vs Bangladesh live cricket score, Dharamsala, HPCA Stadium, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI WC 2023 Live score, Live score ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Cricket News
LIVE Updates - ENG vs BAN, Cricket World Cup 2023 Score.

LIVE – England vs Bangladesh, ODI WC 2023, Match 7: While their respective opening encounters in the Cricket World Cup unfolded in contrasting fashions, England and Bangladesh will know that there is still a long way to go in this tournament. Bangladesh would hope for an improved showing in their batting department. England would hope for an improved performance across all departments.

Trending Now

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, David Willey, Reece Topley.

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Live Updates

  • Oct 10, 2023 8:38 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs BAN, CWC 2023 Score: It is a day game and hence it would be interesting to see what happens at the toss. Will the team winning it bowl or bat?

  • Oct 10, 2023 8:32 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs BAN, CWC 2023 Score: You can watch the match on Star Sports Network and stream it live on Disney+Hotstar. And if are interested in written updates, stay hooked to this space.

  • Oct 10, 2023 8:28 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs BAN, CWC 2023 Score: It could be a high-scoring encounter between the two sides as the pitch is set to be batting friendly.

  • Oct 10, 2023 8:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs BAN, CWC 2023 Score: Bangladesh would rely heavily on spin, but not sure, how much of a role will spin play on the HPCA track.

  • Oct 10, 2023 8:00 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs BAN, CWC 2023 Score: Without a doubt, England will start favourites versus Bangladesh. But again, in sub-continental conditions, you cannot write off Bangladesh.

  • Oct 10, 2023 7:59 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs BAN, CWC 2023 Score: England were beaten by New Zealand in the tournament opener. Now they would like to get their campaign on track with a win.

  • Oct 10, 2023 7:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs BAN, CWC 2023 Score: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the ODI World Cup match between England and Bangaldesh. The match would be played in Dharamsala.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>