Abu Dhabi: England opener Jason Roy played a quickfire knock of 61 off 38 balls, while Dawid Malan remained unbeaten on 28 as England beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match in Abu Dhabi. Nasum Ahmed snared Jos Buttler (18) as Bangladesh ended England's dangerous opening stand in 125 chase. Earlier, England's Tymal Mills (3/27), Liam Livingstone (2/15) and Moeen Ali (2/18) starred as England restricted Bangladesh to 124/9 in 20 overs in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 contest at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for Bangladesh with a knock of 29 off 30 balls. Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat first.