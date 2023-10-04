Home

LIVE UPDATES – ENG vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023, Match 1, Cricket Score: Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson Will Not Feature – REPORT

LIVE UPDATES – ENG vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023, Match 1, Cricket Score: Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson Will Not Feature – REPORT

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 1, Cricket Score and Updates: England aim bright start against injury-hit New Zealand.

LIVE Updates ENG Vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023, Match 1, Cricket Score: England Face Injury-Hit New Zealand.

India Vs England (IND vs ENG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 3rd Warm-up Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: A golden generation of England cricketers who have transformed the white ball format template forever will begin their 50-over World Cup title defence against an injury-battered New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final here on Thursday. England are an ageing side and they have an additional worry over Ben Stokes’ hip niggle that has rendered him a doubtful starter against the Kiwis in the tournament opener. But few will dare to bet their green bills against Jos Buttler’s outfit to add a third World Cup to their shelf in four years, as they are also the current T20 World Cup holders.

England Squad: Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson.

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham.

