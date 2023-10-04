Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – ENG vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023, Match 1, Cricket Score: Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson Will Not Feature – REPORT
LIVE UPDATES – ENG vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023, Match 1, Cricket Score: Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson Will Not Feature – REPORT

England vs New Zealand (ENG vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 1, Cricket Score and Updates: England aim bright start against injury-hit New Zealand.

Updated: October 4, 2023 9:31 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE Updates ENG Vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023, Match 1, Cricket Score: England Face Injury-Hit New Zealand.

India Vs England (IND vs ENG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 3rd Warm-up Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: A golden generation of England cricketers who have transformed the white ball format template forever will begin their 50-over World Cup title defence against an injury-battered New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final here on Thursday. England are an ageing side and they have an additional worry over Ben Stokes’ hip niggle that has rendered him a doubtful starter against the Kiwis in the tournament opener. But few will dare to bet their green bills against Jos Buttler’s outfit to add a third World Cup to their shelf in four years, as they are also the current T20 World Cup holders.

England Squad: Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson.

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham.

Live Updates

  • Oct 4, 2023 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs NZ, ICC WC 2023: Despite the abence of the two big stars, both teams look well-matched. It promises to be nothing short of a humdinger.

  • Oct 4, 2023 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs NZ, ICC WC 2023: The only sad part is that the two 2019 captains of their respective sides – Kane Williamson and Ben Stokes – will not feature in the tournament opener.

  • Oct 4, 2023 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs NZ, ICC WC 2023: The match between the 2019 finalists would be played at the state-of-the-art Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

  • Oct 4, 2023 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG vs NZ, ICC WC 2023: Hello and welcome to the start of the ODI WC season. It is an absolute privilege to be covering this. The match is tomorrow, but then, thanks to all the excitement – we are starting our coverage on the eve of the opener.

