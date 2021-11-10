ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between England and New Zealand at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, ENG vs NZ Live Score 2021, T20 World Cup Live Match, England vs New Zealand Live Score Today, ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Cricket, England vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Score and Today cricket updates here. ENG vs NZ T20 Live Score Today- New Zealand pulled off a stunning 5-wicket victory over England in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to reach their maiden final after riding on brilliant performances from Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham. The Blackcaps were way behind the asking rate in their chase of 167 till the 17th over but the equation changed within 6 deliveries after Neesham and Mitchell targeted Chris Jordan and smashed 23 runs from the over to bring the team right back in the match. Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone picked up two wickets each for the Three Lions. Earlier, Moeen Ali’s brilliant fifty (51 off 37 balls) propelled England to a competitive total of 166/4 in 20 overs versus New Zealand. Tim Southee, Sodhi, Adam Milne and James Neesham picked up a wicket each for the Black Caps. TOSS – Kane Williamson wins TOSS, New Zealand opt to BOWL against England in the first semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Check England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, ENG vs NZ Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and England vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, 2nd Semi-Final: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pakistan vs Australia, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 11 Thursday