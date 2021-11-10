ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Abu Dhabi: New Zealand pulled off a stunning 5-wicket victory over England in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to reach their maiden final after riding on brilliant performances from Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham. The Blackcaps were way behind the asking rate in their chase of 167 till the 17th over but the equation changed within 6 deliveries after Neesham and Mitchell targeted Chris Jordan and smashed 23 runs from the over to bring the team right back in the match. Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone picked up two wickets each for the Three Lions. Earlier, Moeen Ali's brilliant fifty (51 off 37 balls) propelled England to a competitive total of 166/4 in 20 overs versus New Zealand. Tim Southee, Sodhi, Adam Milne and James Neesham picked up a wicket each for the Black Caps. TOSS – Kane Williamson wins TOSS, New Zealand opt to BOWL against England in the first semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Live Updates

  • 11:28 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Score 2021- Daryl Mitchell Bags Plater of The Match

  • 11:27 PM IST

    Daryl Mitchell is the Player of the Match! The BlackCaps opener says that it was a little whirlwind. He adds that he is just happy to get the job done in the end. Mentions that the pitch was a little two-paced at the start and the innings by Conway set the platform and Neesham with his hitting from ball one helped them. Adds that they wanted to hang in there and they knew that one or two good overs will help them to get the job done. He signs off by saying that it is cool to have his family here watching the game.

  • 11:26 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score ENG vs NZ: England will be shell-shocked. It was their game to lose till the start of the last five overs and some very average bowling at the death has cost them a chance to play in the final. James Neesham targeted Chris Jordan in the 17th over and New Zealand amassed 23 runs from it and that turned out to be the momentum stealer. The Blackcaps rode the momentum from thereon and demolished the target in the end. Earlier in the match, after being asked to bat first, England didn’t get the desired start. Losing Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler resulted in zero fluency for them, especially in the first half. The English team clawed their way back through the partnership between Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan and then the former made sure England crossed the 160-run mark. However, the match didn’t end the way they planned as they lost the plot completely during the chase in the end overs.

  • 11:25 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score Today: The chips were down in the Kiwi camp. The required rate was alarmingly high. The chance to play in the final was fast slipping away. It was a pitch that demanded application and bravery. Daryl Mitchell showed both the qualities and James Neesham’s arrival injected fresh momentum into the chase for New Zealand. His sparkling cameo brought the required rate down drastically and then Mitchell took over. He stayed unbeaten and steered the Kiwis to victory with 6 balls to spare in the end. Unbelievable.

  • 11:25 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Match Score, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: To be honest, it appeared that it’s not the night for New Zealand. Their chase started on a wrong note as they lost two of the most experienced batters in Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson fairly early and cheaply. The 82-run stand between Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway brought a ray of hope in the New Zealand camp but the departure of the latter put immense pressure on them. Mitchell did spend some time in the middle but he was not at his fluent best and struggled for timing. That was one half of the story, the next half made him the hero.

  • 11:16 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score- NZ Thump England by 5 Wickets to Reach Final

  • 11:14 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Daryl Mitchell though wants to end it in style and he does so! NEW ZEALAND HAVE BEATEN THE LAST WORLD CUP’S FINALIST AND HEAD TO THE FINAL! A high full toss, on middle and leg, Mitchell swings, it goes off the inner half through backward square leg. Boundary. NEW ZEALAND ARE IN THE FINAL! They have done it. They have avenged their loss against England by knocking them out. The pain of the Lord’s, the ghost of the Lord’s that haunted the Blackcaps has been buried here in Abu Dhabi. What a match! What a victory! Daryl Mitchell has emerged as the unlikely hero for the Kiwis and they are over the moon. The Kiwi dugout is jumping in joy. You can feel it. New Zealand (167/5) beat England (166/4) by 5 wickets | Mitchell 72*, Conway 46; Livingstone 2/22, Woakes 2/36

  • 11:13 PM IST

    England vs New Zealand Live Match Score, T20 WC LIVE: SIX! BANG! WHAT A SHOT! Daryl Mitchell is in a hurry now to end this. He is just a big hit away! Short and on middle from Woakes, sits up to be hit. Mitchell nails the pull and it goes over the mid-wicket fence.

  • 11:12 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ T20 Live Cricket Score Today: SIX! Daryl Mitchell, you beauty! After Neesham’s wicket, the onus is now on him and he is providing it. Not good bowling though from England. It is length and on the middle, this is thumped over the long-on fence for a maximum. 12 needed in 10. New Zealand’s game to lose.

  • 11:06 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today Match: OUT! TAKEN! The googly of Adil Rashid does it! Adil Rashid snares the dangerous James Neeshan (27). He bowls it shorter and outside off. James Neesham looks to cut it away but gets it from the outer half of the bat. The ball goes aerially to the right of extra cover. Eoin Morgan moves to that side and takes it with ease. 20 needed in the last 2 overs! NZ 147/5 in 18 overs vs ENG (166/4)