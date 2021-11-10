ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between England and New Zealand at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. TOSS – Kane Williamson wins TOSS, New Zealand opt to BOWL against England in the first semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Title favourites but injury-hit England will bank on their X-Factor players to upstage a remarkably consistent New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. England suffered an unexpected loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that they were not an invincible outfit. Sam Billings replace opener Jason Roy, who suffered a calf injury against the Proteas. On the other hand, New Zealand have displayed that they are not just a very consistent team in ICC events, they can also go all the way with their triumph in the World Test Championship final.

Live Updates

  • 8:26 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Match Score: FOUR! Once again, a boundary somewhat spoils what would have been brilliant over for New Zealand! An eventful over from Sodhi comes to an end – 7 runs and a wicket from it. Loopy delivery from Sodhi, on-off. Malan drives it aerially over covers. The man from long-off runs to his right and even dives but the ball beats him on its way to the fence. England 61/2 in 9 overs vs New Zealand in Abu Dhabi

  • 8:17 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, ENG vs NZ T20 LIVE: OUT! LBW! This looks dead! Ish Sodhi is the man again for Black Caps, in-form Jos Buttler falls for 29. Buttler is a goner! He has been given out LBW. He reviews. This seems more in hope though. Big moment in the game. Three reds and Buttler walks back! A big, big wicket for New Zealand as Buttler departs after getting a good start. Loopy ball, on-off. He looks to play the reverse sweep again but gets no bat on it. He is thudded in front of the off stump and the umpire raises the finger. Review is taken but this looks dead straight. Yup, no bat on it and three reds on Ball Tracker! ENG 54/2 in 8.2 overs vs NZ at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 8:15 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Score 2021, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: FOUR! Brilliant, brilliant execution! Flatter ball from Mitchell Santner, on leg. Jos ‘The Boss’ Buttler nails the reverse sweep. The ball goes through a backward point. The man from deep cover runs to his left but has no chance. England 51/0 in 7.4 overs vs New Zealand in Abu Dhabi

  • 8:13 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ T20 Live Score- Bairstow Departs, Williamson Grabs Stunner

  • 8:06 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! OUT! Adam Milne removes Jonny Bairstow for 13. Milne strikes straightaway. He delivers it on a length and wide outside off at 144 kph, Jonny Bairstow reaches out for it to drive it through the line but the ball hurries onto his bat. Jonny ends up mistiming it towards mid-off where Kane Williamson goes down low to his left and takes a fantastic diving catch. He is claiming it but the onfield umpires want to get it checked upstairs. The soft signal is out and that will remain out as the replays confirm that Kane has done everything cleanly. First blow to England. ENG 37/1 in 5.1 overs vs NZ at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 7:59 PM IST

    Live Score ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: FOUR! Great shot! First signs of real aggression from Jonny Bairstow. This one is on a length outside off, at 135 kph, Bairstow attacks it from the middle of his blade and clubs it behind the bowler for a boundary! England 35/0 in 4.3 overs vs New Zealand

  • 7:57 PM IST

    England vs New Zealand Live Score Today: Big over for England, this will get them going – 16 runs from Boult’s over! Fuller and around off, Jos Buttler drives it down to mid-off where Williamson makes a tumbling stop. The batsmen cross as Kane scores a direct hit at the bowler’s end. Buttler is safely in though. The ball deflects off the stumps towards and wrong-foots the mid-wicket fielder who was trying to back up the throw. Boult has to run and collect the ball and by then, the batsmen pick one more. ENG 29/0 in 4 overs vs NZ at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 7:54 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ T20 Scorecard Today, T20 World Cup LIVE SCORE: FOUR! Shot! The last shot forces Boult to change his length. Back-to-back boundaries from Buttler’s blade! He goes a bit short but the line is wide outside off, Buttler latches onto the room and slaps it past the diving cover fielder for a boundary.

  • 7:50 PM IST

    JOS BUTTLER GETS INTO THE ACT! FOUR! Class written all over this shot! Trent Boult looks for some movement but in the process, he delivers it a little too full around off. There is a slight inward movement but Buttler covers it and drives it crisply down the ground for a boundary. England 17/0 in 3.1 overs vs New Zealand in Abu Dhabi

  • 7:49 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Again, a boundary on the last ball spoils a good over. This one is a bit streaky also. Back of a length, around off and angling away, Jonny Bairstow rocks back to crack it square of the wicket on the off side but it takes the inner edge and speeds past the stumps to the fine leg fence. ENG 12/0 in 2 overs vs NZ at Sheikh Zayed Stadium