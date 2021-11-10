ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between England and New Zealand at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. ENG vs NZ T20 Live Score Today- OUT! Spinner Ish Sodhi snares the in-form Jos Buttler (29) as New Zealand dent England's charge in 1st semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi. Earlier, Adam Milne removed Jonny Bairstow for 13 as captain Kane Williamson grabs a stunning catch. TOSS – Kane Williamson wins TOSS, New Zealand opt to BOWL against England in the first semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Title favourites but injury-hit England will bank on their X-Factor players to upstage a remarkably consistent New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. England suffered an unexpected loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that they were not an invincible outfit. Sam Billings replace opener Jason Roy, who suffered a calf injury against the Proteas. On the other hand, New Zealand have displayed that they are not just a very consistent team in ICC events, they can also go all the way with their triumph in the World Test Championship final.