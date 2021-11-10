ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between England and New Zealand at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, ENG vs NZ Live Score 2021, T20 World Cup Live Match, England vs New Zealand Live Score Today, ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Cricket, England vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Score and Today cricket updates here. Title favourites but injury-hit England will bank on their X-Factor players to upstage a remarkably consistent New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. England were the pre-tournament favourites and played like one for the majority of the Super 12 stage. However, their loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that they were not an invincible outfit. The absence of Jason Roy, who suffered a calf injury against the Proteas, is a big blow to the team heading into the semifinals. The role of spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will be massive as they will aim to provide the wickets in the powerplay and middle overs.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Going to be a Crucial Battle With Shaheen Afridi, Aaron Finch on Pakistan vs Australia Match

On the other hand, New Zealand have displayed that they are not just a very consistent team in ICC events, they can also go all the way with their triumph in the World Test Championship final. The ‘nice guys’ of world cricket look good to finish first in this competition too. New Zealand have been arguably the best bowling unit in the tournament, restricting the likes of India to 110. Even a dangerous side like Afghanistan could only muster 125 against them. The seasoned new-ball duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee has been very hard to put away as they both have been immaculate with their line and lengths. Check England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, ENG vs NZ Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and England vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints T20 World Cup 2021, Semifinal 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s – England vs New Zealand, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 10 Wednesday

  • 7:10 PM IST

    England Playing 11: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Playing XI – Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (Captain), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: TOSS – Kane Williamson wins TOSS, New Zealand opt to BOWL against England in the first semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today- The Black Caps Arrive in Abu Dhabi

  • 7:00 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ T20 Head to Head, Live Score Today World Cup: England hold the edge here having won 13 of the 21 T20Is played between the two sides while New Zealand have won seven (with one No Result). In T20 World Cups, England have emerged victorious in three matches and New Zealand have finished over the line in two out of their five overall encounters.

  • 6:58 PM IST

  • 6:56 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Cricket Match, T20 World Cup LIVE: Sam Billings is likely to include in England’s playing 11 and bat in the middle order. A big positive is that most of the batters have spent valuable time in the middle going into the knockout game. However, concerns have emerged in the bowling department after Tymal Mills was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury. Mills was doing a brilliant job in the death overs but now, it will be one area that the opponents would look to exploit.

  • 6:53 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Match Score- England’s Preparations Before Semifinal 1

  • 6:52 PM IST

  • 6:51 PM IST

