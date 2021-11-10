ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Title favourites but injury-hit England will bank on their X-Factor players to upstage a remarkably consistent New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. England were the pre-tournament favourites and played like one for the majority of the Super 12 stage. However, their loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that they were not an invincible outfit. The absence of Jason Roy, who suffered a calf injury against the Proteas, is a big blow to the team heading into the semifinals. The role of spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will be massive as they will aim to provide the wickets in the powerplay and middle overs.

On the other hand, New Zealand have displayed that they are not just a very consistent team in ICC events, they can also go all the way with their triumph in the World Test Championship final. The 'nice guys' of world cricket look good to finish first in this competition too. New Zealand have been arguably the best bowling unit in the tournament, restricting the likes of India to 110. Even a dangerous side like Afghanistan could only muster 125 against them. The seasoned new-ball duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee has been very hard to put away as they both have been immaculate with their line and lengths.