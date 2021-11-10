ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between England and New Zealand at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. ENG vs NZ T20 Live Score Today- England dominate New Zealand with the ball in the first semifinal against New Zealand, Chris Woakes' double strikes hurt New Zealand in 167 chase in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Earlier, Moeen Ali's brilliant half-centurye (51 off 37 balls) and Dawid Malan's crucial knock of 42 help England post a competitive total of 166/4 in 20 overs versus New Zealand. Tim Southee, Sodhi, Adam Milne and James Neesham picked up a wicket each for the Black Caps. TOSS – Kane Williamson wins TOSS, New Zealand opt to BOWL against England in the first semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Title favourites but injury-hit England will bank on their X-Factor players to upstage a remarkably consistent New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. England suffered an unexpected loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that they were not an invincible outfit. Sam Billings replaced injured opener Jason Roy in England playing 11.