ENG vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between England and New Zealand at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, ENG vs NZ Live Score 2021, T20 World Cup Live Match, England vs New Zealand Live Score Today, ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Cricket, England vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Score and Today cricket updates here. ENG vs NZ T20 Live Score Today- England dominate New Zealand with the ball in the first semifinal against New Zealand, Chris Woakes’ double strikes hurt New Zealand in 167 chase in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Earlier, Moeen Ali’s brilliant half-centurye (51 off 37 balls) and Dawid Malan’s crucial knock of 42 help England post a competitive total of 166/4 in 20 overs versus New Zealand. Tim Southee, Sodhi, Adam Milne and James Neesham picked up a wicket each for the Black Caps. TOSS – Kane Williamson wins TOSS, New Zealand opt to BOWL against England in the first semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Title favourites but injury-hit England will bank on their X-Factor players to upstage a remarkably consistent New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. England suffered an unexpected loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that they were not an invincible outfit. Sam Billings replaced injured opener Jason Roy in England playing 11. Check England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, ENG vs NZ Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and England vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, 2nd Semi-Final: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pakistan vs Australia, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 11 Thursday

Live Updates

  • 10:15 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today: The struggle for New Zealand continues. England bowlers have completely tied up the New Zealand batters and the chase is going nowhere at the moment! A loopy ball from Adil Rashid, on-off. Conway comes down the track and heaves it to long on for one. NZ 45/2 in 8 overs vs ENG (166/4) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 10:11 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! Glorious! 10 runs from the over! Devon Conway is one of the best batters against spin in the New Zealand camp. He proves it with this shot. Adil Rashid floats it up around off and lands it full, Conway wears his skates to run down the track, reaches the pitch of the ball perfectly and crunches it through the gap between extra cover and mid-off. It races away to the fence. At the end of the Powerplay, New Zealand are 36/2 in 6 overs, needing 131 more for a win.

  • 10:09 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ Live Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! Devon Conway greets the leggie with a boundary. Adil Rashid tries to begin his spell with a googly but it’s on the shorter side around off, Devon gets back and smacks it through the gap at cover-point for a boundary. Finding the placement was the key and it was done with aplomb by Conway. New Zealand 30/2 in 5.1 overs vs England (166/4) in Abu Dhabi

  • 10:00 PM IST

    England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, World Cup LIVE STREAMING: FOUR! One bounce into the boundary. Jordan serves it on a length and outside off, this time Conway stays composed rather than loose, brings his bat down properly, and lofts it over covers for a boundary. Will this break the shackles?

  • 9:55 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score and Updates: Kane Williamson is gone, he departs cheaply here! Chris Woakes is the man again for England! CAUGHT! Massive moment in this match, Williamson is gone. England are celebrating big, they know the value of this wicket. The accumulator for New Zealand, the talisman, Kane flops in a big semi-final. Woakes has picked two big wickets in his opening spell. He delivers it on a length around off at 133 kph, Kane Williamson tries to be funky with his attempted paddle scoop. Walks across the stumps but only manages to spoon it from the outer portion of his bat. It flies to the right of short fine leg and Adil Rashid keeps his eyes on the ball to catch it safely. NZ 13/2 in 2.5 overs vs ENG (166/4) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 9:53 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ T20 Live Score- Williamson Departs, Is This The Match For England?

  • 9:53 PM IST

    Live Score ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: Another three. Chris Jordan is too straight with his line, Daryl Mitchell flicks it through mid-wicket and finds the gap. Liam Livingstone chases it to his left in the deep, slides to stop the ball and when he gets up, he loses his balance. His weight pushes him beyond the boundary line but Liam has released the ball before that. New Zealand 13/1 in 1.5 overs vs England (166/4) in Abu Dhabi

  • 9:38 PM IST

    England vs New Zealand Live Score Today: OUT! CAUGHT! Chris Woakes removes Martin Guptill for 4. Big moment in the game, what a blow for New Zealand! Woakes has delivered a dream start to England. The English boys are ecstatic. This one holds onto the pitch a little bit and that was the main reason for Guptill’s undoing. Fuller one, on middle and leg at 134 kph, Guptill decides to flick it off his pads but the ball comes off the pitch slowly and takes a big leading edge. It balloons towards mid-on and Moeen Ali settles underneath it. NZ 4/1 in 0.3 overs vs ENG (166/4) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 9:36 PM IST
    Live Cricket Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! What a start for New Zealand and Martin Guptill! A hint of swing from Woakes but there’s ample width outside off. Martin Guptill throws his arms at it. Off the lower half of the bat but enough wood to get it over the covers. New Zealand 4/0 in 0.1 overs vs England (166/4) in Abu Dhabi
  • 9:33 PM IST

    ENG vs NZ T20 Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup LIVE: Welcome back for the chase. Former England Nasser Hussain says on-air – “It’s a slightly above-par score on this wicket”. Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell are New Zealand openers in the run chase versus England. Guptill is on strike. Chris Woakes will open the attack for England! Get.Set.Go!