HIGHLIGHTS – ENG vs SL ODI WC 2023: Nissanka, Sadeera Star As Sri Lanka Win By 8 Wickets
England vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023 Highlights: Sri Lanka secured their second win in the competition while defending champions slump to their fourth loss in the tournament.
HIGHLIGHTS | England vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka recorded their second win in the competition when the Islanders got better of defending champions Englandat the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. Meanwhile, it was England’s fourth loss in five matches. Batting first, England batters didn’t get going as they were all out for 156. Comeback man and former captain Angelo Mathews picked up two wickets, including one in his first over. In reply, Sri Lanka didn’t get to a good start as they would have liked, but Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama ensured the 1996 champions romp home with close to 25 overs to spare.
Playing XIs
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka
