Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • HIGHLIGHTS – ENG vs SL ODI WC 2023: Nissanka, Sadeera Star As Sri Lanka Win By 8 Wickets
live

HIGHLIGHTS – ENG vs SL ODI WC 2023: Nissanka, Sadeera Star As Sri Lanka Win By 8 Wickets

England vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023 Highlights: Sri Lanka secured their second win in the competition while defending champions slump to their fourth loss in the tournament.

Updated: October 26, 2023 8:07 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

ENG vs SL, LIVE ENG vs SL, LIVE Score ENG vs SL, Live Scorecard ENG vs SL, Free Live Score ENG vs SL, Free Score ENG vs SL, England vs Sri Lanka Free World Cup score
LIVE ENG vs SL ODI WC 2023 Score: England-Sri Lanka Aim To Move Up The Table.

HIGHLIGHTS | England vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka recorded their second win in the competition when the Islanders got better of defending champions Englandat the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. Meanwhile, it was England’s fourth loss in five matches. Batting first, England batters didn’t get going as they were all out for 156. Comeback man and former captain Angelo Mathews picked up two wickets, including one in his first over. In reply, Sri Lanka didn’t get to a good start as they would have liked, but Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama ensured the 1996 champions romp home with close to 25 overs to spare.

Trending Now

Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Live Updates

  • Oct 26, 2023 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs SL ODI WC 2023 Score: Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama remained unbeaten on 77 and 65 respectively. Sri Lanka win with close to 25 overs to spare.

  • Oct 26, 2023 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs SL ODI WC 2023 Score: That’s it. Pathum Nissanka wins the game in style with a long six off Adil Rashid. Sri Lanka win by eight wickets, their second victory of the competition.

  • Oct 26, 2023 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs SL ODI WC 2023 Score: Cracking shots from Sadeera Samarawickrama off Moeen Ali. The right-hander hits two back-to-back fours to bring down the equation. SL 146/2 (24)

  • Oct 26, 2023 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs SL ODI WC 2023 Score: Fifty for Sadeera Samarawickrama too. This is his second consecutive fifty in the ongoing competition. Sri Lanka are less than 20 runs shy of securing their second World Cup win. SL 135/2 (23)

  • Oct 26, 2023 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs SL ODI WC 2023 Score: 50 for Pathum Nissanka as Sri Lanka go past 100-run mark with ease. This is whole new Sri Lankan team o display against Sri Lanka. SL 124/2 (21)

  • Oct 26, 2023 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs SL ODI WC 2023 Score: The match is slowly slipping away from England’s hands. While Sadeera Samarawickrama smoked Adil Rashid for a six, Pathum Nissanka dispatches Mark Wood for a four. Brilliant cricket from Sri Lanka. SL 93/2 (16)

  • Oct 26, 2023 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs SL ODI WC 2023 Score: Fifty run stand comes up between Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama. Interestingly, the England bowling attack has been toothless in this World Cup so far. Seems like Samarawickrama has hurt his fingers trying to play that last shot. Slight delay in the game. SL 75/2 (14)

  • Oct 26, 2023 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs SL ODI WC 2023 Score: Interestingly, MA Chinnaswamy Stadium has been a nightmare for England in World Cups. In 2011, Ireland defeated England and 12 years later, it is Sri Lanka likely. SL 64/2 (11)

  • Oct 26, 2023 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs SL ODI WC 2023 Score: Fifty comes up for Sri Lanka in style with Pathum Nissanka hitting Adil Rashid for a six. SL 51/2 (9)

  • Oct 26, 2023 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – ENG vs SL ODI WC 2023 Score: Sri Lanka should not lose the game from here. And as we speak, Pathum Nissanka launches Chris Waokes for two consecutive fours. Nissanka also became the second player to score 1000+ runs in ODIs this year after India’s Shubman Gill (1325 runs). SL 38/2 (7)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.