Live ENG vs SL Score and Latest Updates, Eng vs SL T20 World Cup 2021 Match

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 Match between England and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Pre-tournament favourites England have played as per the expectations in their first three games, steamrolling their opponents, including arch-rivals Australia on Saturday (October 30) night. The Eoin Morgan-led side, which is heavily driven by data and match-ups, seem to have all bases covered and back up plans in place even though they have not needed one yet. England have sent out a loud statement to all the other teams with an eight-wicket rout of Australia, who too were looking a strong unit until their frailties were exposed. Sri Lanka will have to produce something special to halt England's juggernaut at Sharjah. Considering their inexperience, Sri Lanka have not played too badly and the final over finish against South Africa could have gone either way. Unfortunately for them, it was their second loss in three games and they must win against England to keep themselves in the competition.