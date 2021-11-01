Live ENG vs SL Score and Latest Updates, Eng vs SL T20 World Cup 2021 Match

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 Match between England and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Pre-tournament favourites England have played as per the expectations in their first three games, steamrolling their opponents, including arch-rivals Australia on Saturday (October 30) night. The Eoin Morgan-led side, which is heavily driven by data and match-ups, seem to have all bases covered and back up plans in place even though they have not needed one yet. England have sent out a loud statement to all the other teams with an eight-wicket rout of Australia, who too were looking a strong unit until their frailties were exposed. Sri Lanka will have to produce something special to halt England's juggernaut at Sharjah. Considering their inexperience, Sri Lanka have not played too badly and the final over finish against South Africa could have gone either way. Unfortunately for them, it was their second loss in three games and they must win against England to keep themselves in the competition.

Live Updates

    Pathum Nissanka have the most number of runs in the ongoing tournament (169 runs) and teammate Wanindu Hasaranga is the joint leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets.

  • 5:35 PM IST

    England won the 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup beating arch-rivals Australia in the final. Whereas Sri Lanka won the 2014 edition in Bangladesh beating India in the final and ending their 18-year drought of a major trophy.

  • 5:30 PM IST
    Sri Lanka put up a good fight in their last encounter against South Africa. Pathum Nissanka's 72 and Wanindu Hasaranga's hattrick went in vain as David Miller and Kagiso Rabada played spoil-sport to the Lankan Lion's party towards the end of the match.
  • 5:26 PM IST

    In their last match, England crushed Australia by 8 wickets, thanks to opener Jos Buttler's 32 ball 71 blitzkrieg.

  • 5:24 PM IST
    In T20 World Cups, both sides have faced each other four times, with the defending ODI World Champions winning on three occasions and the 2014 T20 World Champions winning only once.
  • 5:23 PM IST

    England have cross swords with Sri Lanka a total of 12 times in T20 cricket and have emerged victorious 8 times to the Lankan Lion's 4 wins.