LIVE | England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup 2022

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Match Between England and Afghanistan. Hot favorites England take on Afghanistan in their opening Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup 2022. Afghanistan would be a tricky side and England are aware of it. This would be an exciting clash.

AFG vs ENG Playing XI:

Afghanistan : Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Live Updates

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Stokes came to bowl the 7th over.


  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Chris Woakes started his over well but Ibrahim made the bowl to the boundary. This is a good over for Afghanistan as the side managed to score eight runs from the sixth over. AFG 35/1 (6)

  • 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: This is Chris Woakes’ third over and the bowler is looking for a wicket.

  • 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Chris Woakes comes to bowl the last over of the powerplay.

  • 4:53 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Aghanistan batters are now making bowlers pay for their pace. What a maximum by Zadran. The Afghanistan side needs to score more runs like this. AFG 27/1 (5)

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Woakes is bowling well in the game as the pacer bowled a great over the pacer just gave four runs and It was a great over by Woakes. AFG 20/1 (4)

  • 4:46 PM IST

    Chris Woakes came to bowl the fourth over.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Afghanistan Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Ibrahim Zadran and Hazratullah Zazai are currently playing in the game. After losing one wicket Afghanistan needs a strong partnership. AFG 15/1 (3)

  • 4:42 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan have the first sixer of the game as Gurbaz and Zazai notch up 9 runs from the over. Woakes’ first over didn’t go as expected. OUT! ANND AS WE SPEAK, MARK WOOD has struck for England! Gurbaz has edged it to Buttler as England draw first blood in the game. AFG 11/0 (2.1)

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022: Tidy stuff from Ben Stokes from the first over as Afghanistan manage to get only 2 runs from the over. Stokes looks in good touch and he is making the Afghan batters to work for their runs. AFG 2/0 (1)