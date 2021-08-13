India vs England Live Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 2

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 live cricket score and updates from Lord’s, London. India will look to set a big score on day 2 as KL Rahul will also eyeing to convert his overnight century into a bigger score. While Ajinkya Rahane also has a big role to play against James Anderson and Co. Rahane has been going through a lean patch and this series is going to be very crucial for him. On the other side, Joe Root will want his pacers to get the job done in the first hour of the game where the ball tends to do a little bit more. Anderson was the pick of the bowlers on Day 1 as Ollie Robinson also gave him ample support. While Mark Wood and Sam Curran had a tough time getting their line and length right against quality Indian batting.Also Read - London Weather Forecast, August 13, Friday, India vs England 2nd Test Day 2: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Lord's?

