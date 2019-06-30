Live Updates

  • 2:57 PM IST

    National anthems going on. It is a sea of blue at Birmingham as the most-awaited India vs England is all ready to get started.

  • 2:49 PM IST

    He has proven himself a countless number of times and has rightfully earned a place in the playing 11 of a World Cup match.

  • 2:43 PM IST

    Here are the changes that both the teams have made into their playing 11. Keeping in mind the importance that this match holds for both the teams the changes don’t look surprising.

  • 2:37 PM IST
    Teams:
    India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
    England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
  • 2:36 PM IST

    ENGLAN WIN TOSS.


    English captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to have a bat first. He stated that the wicket looked fresh and his team would like to bat first which even Indian skipper Virat Kohli reiterated. Also, Rishabh Pant is set to make his World Cup debut as he replaces Vijay Shankar. Full Playing 11 coming soon. Stay tuned with us.
  • 2:22 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE BLOG of today’s match between India and England. Stay tuned with us as we get you all the latest updates and news from today’s game.

    For the time being, here’s a sneak peek at India’s training session right before the match.

England vs India LIVE: The most successful side in the ICC World Cup 2019 so far, India are yet to lose a match in ICC World Cup 2019. However, the issues pertaining to the middle order have bothered the team and they would look to rectify it in the match against England. Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav have failed to live up to their roles in the middle positions as runs have not come in the way the team management would have hoped. England, on the other hand, have been in the middle of a dismal run in the last few matches and are seeing this match as a potential do-or-die match. A defeat against India would mean the Eoin Morgan-led side needing a desperate win in their last match and still being dependent on favourable results from other teams.

India vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates:

Toss: The Toss is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The track in Birmingham has looked dry and assisted the spinners which could mean good news for team India and their pool of potent spinners. Also, the chasing team have always possessed an upper hand in the earlier games. Thus the captain winning the toss should bowl first.

Squad

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja.

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson.