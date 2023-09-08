LIVE ENG vs NZ Score 1st ODI: New Zealand Eye World Cup Revenge

Top Recommended Stories

Published: September 8, 2023 4:02 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE ENG vs NZ Score 1st ODI: After finishing the four-match T20I series by 2-2 now the focus will be on ODIs both sides are facing each other in the ODI after 2019’s World Cup. New Zealand will look for a winning start and both sides will also play the opener clash of the upcoming ODI World Cup which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff in South Africa.

Live Updates

  • Sep 8, 2023 4:22 PM IST

    New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(w/c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Adam Milne

  • Sep 8, 2023 4:22 PM IST

    England Squad: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson

  • Sep 8, 2023 4:03 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st ODI between England and New Zealand the clash will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

