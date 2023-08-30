Home

Sports

LIVE Updates, England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Score: ENG Aim For Kill Vs Kiwis

live

LIVE Updates, England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Score: ENG Aim For Kill Vs Kiwis

England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from England's first game against New Zealand.

England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Live

LIVE Updates, England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Score

England will host New Zealand in the first of four T20Is at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. Although, T20Is are that relevant at the moment considering the ICC ODI World Cup in just two months’ time, but the shorter format will act as a preparation ahead the four-match ODI series that follows.

Trending Now

ENG vs NZ Squads

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Luke Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES