Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates, England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Score: ENG Aim For Kill Vs Kiwis
live

LIVE Updates, England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Score: ENG Aim For Kill Vs Kiwis

England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates from England's first game against New Zealand.

Updated: August 30, 2023 9:43 PM IST

By Nikhil

England vs New Zealand, England vs New Zealand live score, England vs New Zealand live score online, England vs New Zealand live updates, England vs New Zealand live streaming, England vs New Zealand live online streaming, ENG vs NZ, ENG vs NZ Live score, ENG vs NZ live cricket score, ENG vs NZ live streaming online, ENG vs NZ live cricket streaming, Cricket News, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee
England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Live

LIVE Updates, England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Score

England will host New Zealand in the first of four T20Is at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. Although, T20Is are that relevant at the moment considering the ICC ODI World Cup in just two months’ time, but the shorter format will act as a preparation ahead the four-match ODI series that follows.

Trending Now

ENG vs NZ Squads

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Luke Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: England Squad Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Luke Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed

  • 9:36 PM IST

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: We might get to witness the debut of lethal pacer Gus Atkinson. Who has made a name for himself in the domestic circuit and in The Hundred

  • 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates, England Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Welcome to out LIVE BLOG of 1st T20I between England and New Zealand

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.