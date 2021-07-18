England vs Pakistan Live Match Score And Updates 2nd T20I

LIVE CRICKET SCORE ENG vs PAK LIVE, 2nd T20I Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the England vs Pakistan live T20I match from Headingley. After Jos Buttler’s blistering fifty, England bowlers – Adil Rashi, Saqib Mahmood and Moeen Ali shine as England registered a clinical 45-run victory over Pakistan in the 2nd T20I at the Headingley, Leeds on Sunday. With this win, the hosts levelled the three-match T20I series 1-1. Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins Toss as they elect to bowl first against England in the 2nd T20I at Headingley, Leeds on Sunday. After an embarrassing defeat in the ODI series, Pakistan flipped the script in the T20I series against England as they clinched the 1st T20I by 31 runs. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s 150 stand for the 1st wicket set the tone for them as they registered their highest T20I score of 232. In the bowling department, Shaheen Afridi’s splendid bit of bowling gave them an early lead in the series. Despite a century from Liam Livingstone, England fell short of the target of 31 runs in the 1st T20I. They allowed Pakistan batters to free their arms easily and experimented a lot in the bowling combination as well. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka Match Highlights And Updates 1st ODI From Colombo: Dhawan, Ishan Shine as Clinical India Beat Sri Lanka by 7 Wickets

See the latest England vs Pakistan Live Score, Live Cricket Score, ENG vs PAK Live Score, ENG vs PAK Live Scorecard, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score, England vs Pakistan Live match, England vs Pakistan Live score today, ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 2nd T20I 2021 Live, ENG vs PAK live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch 2nd T20I live match, 2nd T20I 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today England vs Pakistan match, ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I 2021 Live match score, England vs Pakistan Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 2nd T20I between England vs Pakistan from Headingley here. Also Read - Highlights West Indies vs Australia As It Happened, 5th T20I Match: Lewis' Blitz Powers Hosts to a 16-Run Win