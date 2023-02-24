Live Updates | ENG Vs SA, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: England, South Africa Eye Final Spot
Live Updates | ENG vs SA, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: England are the only side apart from Australia to win a T20 World Cup.
Live Updates | ENG Vs SA, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score:
After Australia overpowered India by five runs to reach Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final, England and South Africa clash on Friday for a summit clash ticket at Newlands in Cape Town. England are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far while South Africa needed favours from other countries to book their semifinal spot.
Also Read:
- IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Match Between India Women And Australia Women Match Online And On TV In India
- Devika Vaidya OUT, Radha Yadav IN? India's Likely Playing XI For Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal Match Against Australia
- IND-W vs AUS-W: Three Reasons Why India Women Will Start As Favourites Against Australia Women
Squads:
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas
England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Lauren Winfield-Hill
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.