Live Updates | ENG Vs SA, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: England, South Africa Eye Final Spot

Live Updates | ENG vs SA, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: England are the only side apart from Australia to win a T20 World Cup.

Updated: February 24, 2023 5:19 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

After Australia overpowered India by five runs to reach Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final, England and South Africa clash on Friday for a summit clash ticket at Newlands in Cape Town. England are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far while South Africa needed favours from other countries to book their semifinal spot.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas

England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Lauren Winfield-Hill

    Live | ENG Vs SA, WT20 WC 2023 S/F Score: England’s Sophie Ecclestone (8) and South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp (7) are the only two bowlers among the top 10 bowlers in the tournament.

    Live | ENG Vs SA, WT20 WC 2023 S/F Score: With 176 runs in four matches, England’s Natalie Sciver-Brunt is the top run-getter in the tournament. Laura Wolvaardt and Tamzin Brits are the only South Africans in the top 20.

    Live | ENG Vs SA, WT20 WC 2023 S/F Score: England have reached the last four of a T20 World Cup six time, winning four times and one had washed out. South Africa made it to the semifinals twice, losing on both occasions.

    Live | ENG Vs SA, WT20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Notably, after Australia, England and West Indies are the only teams to have won the Women’s T20 World Cup. England’s only title came in 2009. Australia are five time champions.

    Live | ENG Vs SA, WT20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Australia have booked their spot in the final to be played on Sunday after beating India by five runs.

    Live | ENG Vs SA, WT20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Hello and welcome to the second semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup between England and South Africa from Newlands.

Published Date: February 24, 2023 5:10 PM IST

Updated Date: February 24, 2023 5:19 PM IST

