Live Updates | ENG Vs SA, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: England, South Africa Eye Final Spot

After Australia overpowered India by five runs to reach Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final, England and South Africa clash on Friday for a summit clash ticket at Newlands in Cape Town. England are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far while South Africa needed favours from other countries to book their semifinal spot.

Squads:

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas

England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Lauren Winfield-Hill

