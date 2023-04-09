Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • GT vs KKR IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Sudarshan-Shankar Key In Final Flourish For Gujarat
live

GT vs KKR IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Sudarshan-Shankar Key In Final Flourish For Gujarat

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Match Updates, Game 13, April 9: Sudarshan-Shankar Key In Final Flourish For Gujarat. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match 13.

Published: April 9, 2023 4:48 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Vijay Shankar

26* (14) 3x4, 0x6

David Miller

1 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Lockie Ferguson

(3-0-21-0)*

Sunil Narine

(4-0-33-3)
GT vs KKR, KKR vs GT, GT vs KKR News, GT vs KKR Live, GT vs KKR Live Score, GT vs KKR Live Updates, GT vs KKR Live News, GT vs KKR Latest Live Score, GT vs KKR Latest Live News, GT vs KKR Live Pics, GT vs KKR Score On Google news, GT vs KKR Latest News, GT vs KKR Latest Updates, GT vs KKR Dream11, GT vs KKR IPL 2023, GT vs KKR on Google discover, GT vs KKR on Bing, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders News, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Updates, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Pics, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Latest News, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Updates, LIVE Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League, IPL 2023, Live GT vs KKR
LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023: KKR Face High-Flying GT.

Live Updates

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: FIFTY up for Sudarshan! He has played a very good constructed knock for Gujarat Titans. With the run-rate they are going, GT can reach close to 180. GT 151/3 (17)

  • 4:39 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: OUT!!! BOWLED!! KKR’s young wizard Suyash cleans up Abhinav Manohar in some style! Gujarat lose their third wicket! GT 118/3 (13.3)

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: OUT!! Important breakthrough for Kolkata Knight Riders!! Shubman Gill departs!!! Sunil Narine strikes again for KKR! Gill sent back after scoring 39. Abhinav Manohar is the new man in. GT 100/2 (11.4)

  • 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: 10 overs gone, Gujarat are going a good rate of 8.8. They stand at 88/1 half-way through the game. GT 88/1 (10)

  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: After 7 overs of play, the reigning champions are now at 62/1. The run-rate is close to 9 now and Shubman Gill, who just gone past the 2000-run mark in the IPL is getting better with every passing over. GT 62/1 (7)

  • 4:04 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: 6 overs gone, Gujarat end the powerplay with 54 runs on the board. The run-rate has gone over 8 and with Shubman Gill in the middle, special things are bound to come. GT 54/1 (6)

  • 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: OUT!! Introduction of spin and Wriddhiman Saha miscues his timing and Jagadeeshan running back takes a superb catch. KKR finally have the breakthrough inside the powerplay. GT 33/1 (4.2)

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: 7 runs from the over, Gujarat Titans are now at 31/0. It’s quite hot here in Ahmedabad and so far the home-side have managed to play at a steady rate. GT 31/0 (4)

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: 3 overs gone, Gujarat anchoring their innings in a steady way and keeping a run-rate of 8. They are now at 24/0. GT 24/0 (3)

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: 2 overs gone, Gujarat are now 18/0. A fine start so far by the openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha.

LIVE | Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023

Ahmedabad: Defending champions Gujarat Titans would be eyeing a hat-trick of wins, while Kolkata Knight Riders, fresh from their decimation of Royal Challengers Bangalore, would be keen to show the win was not a flash in the pan when the two sides clash in the IPL here on Sunday.

Also Read:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan(c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

CAPTAINS AT THE TOSS

Nitish Rana | KKR captain: We wanted to bat first as well because of the weather and conditions. I felt defending might be easier. We had in our minds that batting first would be the way to go so that our spinners can make use of the surface in the second half but it’s okay. We have two changes. Lockie Ferguson comes in for Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh makes way for Jagadeesan.

Rashid Khan | GT stand-in captain: We would like to bat first, looks like a fresh wicket, hopefully we can put up a good total and defend it. (On Hardik Pandya not playing today) Just unwell slightly, don’t want to take risks with him. As a team we will try to play good cricket. We would like to bat well and put runs on the board. Just one change, Vijay Shankar is in for Hardik.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 9, 2023 4:48 PM IST

More Stories