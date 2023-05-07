Home

LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Mayers-De Kock Lead Charge For Lucknow

GT vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Mayers-De Kock Lead Charge For Lucknow. Get all the live cricket updates, dream11 prediction, pitch report, full scorecard, and ball-by-ball live score of Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE match today. Check LIVE streaming details.

Ahmedabad, May 7: Dominating batting display from Wriddhiman Saha (81 off 43) and Shubman Gill (94* off 51 balls) powered Gujarat Titans (GT) to a massive total of 227/2 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Sunday.

Saha and Gill dominated the proceedings with the fearless hitting and the duo went on to build a 142-run partnership, which Avesh Khan broke in the 13th over. Then, skipper Hardik Pandya came in and played a quick cameo of 25 off 15 to keep the Titans on track. With Gill remaining unbeaten on 94, some lusty blows from David Miller, in the end, took Titans to the biggest score at the venue.

Saha took Titans off to a rollicking start as he was at his best smashing it all around the park sparing no bowler. After being silent for the first five over, Gill joined the six-hitting fest after surviving an lbw as he lofted towards long-off for a maximum.

The next over, Saha launched Yash Thakur’s slower ball over long-on for a six and completed his fifty off just 20 balls. Gill finished the over with yet another six, taking Titans to 78 for no loss in the Power-play.

The opening duo continued with the onslaught as the Titans crossed the 100-run mark in nine overs and stood strong at 120 for no loss halfway through the innings. An over later, Gill came up with the fourth half-century of the season off 29 balls.

When LSG was keenly looking for a wicket, Avesh came up with a plan and broke the 142-run opening stand, dismissing Saha for 81 in the 13th over. Saha tried the back-foot flick while on the move and substitute fielder Prerak Mankad ran to the left from a deep square leg and took a good low catch.

Hardik then joined Gill to continue punishing LSG bowlers. He smashed two sixes and a boundary in two overs before Mohsin Khan removed his brother in the 16th over.

Avesh and Yash slowed down the run rate a bit with just three boundaries and a six came off in the next three overs. With 14 runs coming off the last over, incusing a six from Gill and a boundary from Miller, the Titans posted 227 for the loss of two wickets.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 227/2 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 81 off 43, Shubman Gill 94 not out off 51; Avesh Khan 1-34, Mohsin Khan 1-42) against Lucknow Super Giants.

