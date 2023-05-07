Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Avesh Removes Saha, Pandya-Gill Key For Gujarat
live

LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Avesh Removes Saha, Pandya-Gill Key For Gujarat

GT vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Avesh Removes Saha, Pandya-Gill Key For Gujarat. Get all the live cricket updates, dream11 prediction, pitch report, full scorecard, and ball-by-ball live score of Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE match today. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 7, 2023 4:37 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Hardik Pandya (C)

25* (14) 1x4, 2x6

Shubman Gill

73 (39) 1x4, 6x6

Mohsin Khan

(2.5-0-42-0)*

Marcus Stoinis

(1-0-20-0)
GT vs LSG, GT vs LSG Live score, GT vs LSG live streaming, GT vs LSG live score and updates, GT vs LSG live updates, GT vs LSG live score streaming, GT vs LSG toss, GT vs LSG head to head, GT vs LSG playing XI, GT vs LSG Squads, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Cricket News, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Live score, IPL 2023 Live streaming, IPL 2023 Points table, IPL 2023 Schedule
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 51st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 4:47 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill has completed his half-century and with Pandya contributing well, Gujarat are in well course to cross the 230-run mark. GT 176/1 (15)

  • 4:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Avesh Khan finally gets the all-important breakthrough for Lucknow!!! Saha’s brilliant innings finally comes to an end!! Hardik Pandya is the new man in. GT 142/1 (12.2)

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: 12 overs into the game and Saha is getting more dangerous with every passing over. The run-rate is almost 12 and Gujarat look unstoppable at 142/0. GT 142/0 (12)

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: 10 overs done, Gujarat Titans are already now at 121/0. GT 121/0 (10)

  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: 8 overs gone, Gujarat Titans are currently cruising at 98/0. Saha is smashing everything that comes in front of him, while Gill is playing the role of the anchor. GT 98/0 (8)

  • 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: 6 overs done and dusted, Wriddhiman Saha has completed his half-century and Gujarat Titans are literally on song. GT 78/0 (6)

  • 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: 22 runs coming from the over!! Big over for Gujarat Titans!! Wriddhiman Saha is inching towards his fifty. 4 done, Gujarat are now at 53/0. GT 53/0 (4)

  • 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: 3 overs gone, Gujarat Titans, the defending champions are off to a brilliant start. Going at 10 runs per over, the home-side currently stand at 31/0. GT 31/0 (3)

  • 3:38 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Saha has got off to a good start. He has already picked up two early boundaries.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Mohsin Khan starts proceedings. Saha takes strike. Will Mohsin get the ball to come back in?

LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023

A thrilling clash between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants gets the double-header Super Sunday started. What a game it is expected to be when the top-ranked side takes on the number third-ranked team. Both teams are loaded with big names and that would excite the fans. With KL Rahul out, it would be interesting to see if Quinton de Kock finally gets a game. Also, Alzarri Joseph is likely to replace Joshua Little.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: May 7, 2023 4:37 PM IST

Updated Date: May 7, 2023 4:37 PM IST

More Stories