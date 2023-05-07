Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Lucknow Opt to Bowl – Check Playing XIs
LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Lucknow Opt to Bowl – Check Playing XIs

GT vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Get all the live cricket updates, dream11 prediction, pitch report, full scorecard, and ball-by-ball live score of Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE match today. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 7, 2023 3:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 51st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha would look to get the Titans off to a flyer at the Narendra Modi stadium today. Gill has been in good form and would be a key player for the defending champions.

  • 3:12 PM IST

  • 3:10 PM IST
    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: “We would have batted. I got what I wanted. It’s an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, so our family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today,” Hardik at the toss.

  • 3:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: “It’s a dream come true for us, leading our respective sides. Overall the wicket will play the same. We have a good batting side, and we fancy our chance to chase down the total,” Krunal at the toss.

  • 3:06 PM IST

    Lucknow opt to bowl.

  • 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Will the spinners bowl inside the powerplays, we will find that out and a lot more in a short while from now. Stay hooked to this space.

  • 2:46 PM IST

  • 2:44 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Interesting to see how the pitch plays out. Will the spinners get help? Both sides are loaded with wrist-spinners.

  • 2:44 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: We are moments away from the toss. In all probability, the team winning may opt to bowl first.

LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023

A thrilling clash between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants gets the double-header Super Sunday started. What a game it is expected to be when the top-ranked side takes on the number third-ranked team. Both teams are loaded with big names and that would excite the fans. With KL Rahul out, it would be interesting to see if Quinton de Kock finally gets a game. Also, Alzarri Joseph is likely to replace Joshua Little.

