LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Who Will Win ‘Battle of Pandya Brothers’?

GT vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Get all the live cricket updates, dream11 prediction, pitch report, full scorecard, and ball-by-ball live score of Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE match today. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 7, 2023 1:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 51st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: “Strike rate is definitely important in T20 cricket but it’s a bit overrated, because, as a batter you should be able to play in all situations and conditions” – Shubman Gill on Indian Express.

  • 1:26 PM IST

  • 1:21 PM IST
    GT vs LSG Live: All you need to know
    What: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 Match 51
    When: 07 May, 3:30 PM
    Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • 1:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: For LSG, Ravi Bishnoi would be a key player. He along with veteran Amit Mishra has been in good form with the ball.

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Interesting to see how the pitch plays out. There will be something for both spinners and pacers. If there is pace, Shami could be a key weapon for the Titans.

  • 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: The Lucknow side is bound to miss the experience of KL Rahul at the top. In all probability, Quinton de Kock will make his season debut.

  • 12:20 PM IST

  • 12:12 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: The Super Giants would need senior players to stand up and get counted. It will not be easy against the home side in front of a packed stadium.

  • 11:45 AM IST
    Dream11 Team Prediction

    Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
    Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill
    All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (vc), Hardik Pandya (c), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya
    Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi
  • 11:28 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: The skies are set to stay clear and no rain has been forecasted. It promises to be nothing short of a cracker at the Narendra Modi stadium today.

LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023

A thrilling clash between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants gets the double-header Super Sunday started. What a game it is expected to be when the top-ranked side takes on the number third-ranked team. Both teams are loaded with big names and that would excite the fans. With KL Rahul out, it would be interesting to see if Quinton de Kock finally gets a game. Also, Alzarri Joseph is likely to replace Joshua Little.

Published Date: May 7, 2023 1:34 PM IST

Updated Date: May 7, 2023 1:36 PM IST

