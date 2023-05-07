Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Who Will Win ‘Battle of Pandya Brothers’?

live

LIVE Updates | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Score: Who Will Win ‘Battle of Pandya Brothers’?

GT vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Get all the live cricket updates, dream11 prediction, pitch report, full scorecard, and ball-by-ball live score of Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE match today. Check LIVE streaming details.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 51st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Load More

LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023

A thrilling clash between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants gets the double-header Super Sunday started. What a game it is expected to be when the top-ranked side takes on the number third-ranked team. Both teams are loaded with big names and that would excite the fans. With KL Rahul out, it would be interesting to see if Quinton de Kock finally gets a game. Also, Alzarri Joseph is likely to replace Joshua Little.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.