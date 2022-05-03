Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium, Pune. The forty-eighth match of the TATA IPL 2022 will see the clash between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. Gujarat Titans will be squaring off against Punjab Kings for the second time in the forty-eighth match of this season of the Tata IPL. Gujarat Titans are currently placed at the top of the points table of this season of the Tata IPL whereas Punjab Kings is currently placed at the seventh spot on the points table. Gujarat Titans played nine matches in this season of the Tata IPL where they won eight matches while Punjab Kings also played nine matches in this season where they managed to win four games. Gujarat Titans played their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore where they won the game by 6 wickets. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia smashed 39 runs and 43 runs respectively for Gujarat Titans in that game. On the other hand, Punjab Kings played their last game against Lucknow Super Giants where they lost the game by 20 runs. Mayank Agarwal and Jonny Bairstow scored 25 runs and 32 runs respectively for Punjab Kings in that game. The last time they played against each other this season, Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets.Also Read - Double Trouble: Ravi Shastri Wishes 'Eid Mubarak' To Mohammed Siraj And Mohammad Shami In Unique Style

