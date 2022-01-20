LIVE SCORE IMR vs ALN Legends Cricket League T20 Live Match Today Updates

Al Amerat: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the first match of the Legends Cricket League between India Maharajas and Asia Lions at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. India Maharajas have won the toss and have elected to field first in the first match of the Legends Cricket League against Asia Lions. Mohammed Kaif is leading the team in absence of Virender Sehwag. Yuvraj Singh misses out on a spot as both the Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yousuf make it to the playing eleven. Misbah-ul-Haq is captaining the Asia Lions while Shahid Afridi misses out from the playing XI. Muttiah Muralitharan and Umar Gul will be in action shortly in the second innings along with Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Azhar Mahmood.

Teams: Also Read - INM vs ASL Team11 Team Prediction Vivo Legends Cricket T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing XIs Match Between India Maharajas vs Asia Lions at Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 8:00 PM IST January 20

India Maharajas (Playing XI): Naman Ojha(w), S Badrinath, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Mohammad Kaif(c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel

Asia Lions (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal(w), Mohammad Yousuf, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Azhar Mahmood, Mohammad Hafeez, Nuwan Kulasekara, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Umar Gul

Live Updates

  • 8:37 PM IST

    LIVE India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League 2022: Hafeez is the new man in. Can expect some fireworks from him. Just retired from international cricket, Hafeez can have some fun here.

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League 2022: Wicket! Gony strikes in the first over. This is a big wicket for the Maharajas. Asia Lions have lost their second wicket and Akmal has to take the long walk back to the pavilion. Just when he was looking dangerous. Maharajas would look to chip away with a quiet overs here. ALN 49 for 2 (5.2)

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League 2022: Kamran Akmal is on fire here and Tharanga is giving him good company. This is great batting from Asia Lions. They have got 13 off the last over. India Maharajas need to tighten things up a bit. The match has already seen a couple of maximums. Binny has been taken to the cleaners here but Patel has bowled well. Only gave away 13 off his 2 overs. ALN 49 for 1 (5.1)

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League 2022: Munaf Patel bowled a good first over and gave away only seven as Upul Tharanga who came in place of Dilshan is yet to get his in. Kamran Akmal is looking in very good and have already hit a couple of boundary to get the score board moving. ALN 28 for 1 in 4 overs.

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League 2022: India Maharajas have started off well with the ball in hand. Dilshan got off the mark in fine fashion off the very first ball but was soon dismissed in the same over by Stuart Binny. Kamran Akmal, the other opener got off the mark in style as well as 10 runs came off the first over.

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends Cricket League 2022: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Legends cricket league match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions.