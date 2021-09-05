Live India vs England 4th Test Day 4 Score And Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live score and updates from the Oval, London. After a dominating show from Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 3, skipper Virat Kohli has a huge responsibility on Day 4 to continue India’s fightback. India will resume their innings from 270/3 with Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. Opener Rohit Sharma’s maiden overseas century and his important partnerships with Cheteshwar Pujara and K.L. Rahul helped India wrest initiative and move into driver’s seat on the third day of the fourth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday. Sharma, who had scored seven Test centuries before and all of which came in India, added 83 for the first wicket with Rahul (46) and 153 with Pujara (61) to take India into a position from where they can hope to take 2-1 lead in the series which is level at 1-1.Also Read - IND vs ENG 4th Test: Paul Collingwood Urges English Fielders to 'Stay Calm' After Dropping Six Catches at Oval

