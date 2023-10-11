Home

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AFG Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: Rohit-Kohli Star In India’s 8-Wicket Victory Over Afghanistan

India vs Afghanistan (IND Vs AFG) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 9: Rohit-Kohli Star In India's 8-Wicket Victory Over Afghanistan.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Afghanistan VS India 272/8 (50.0) 267/2 (34.4) Run Rate: (Current: 7.7) IND need 6 runs in 92 balls at 0.39 rpo Last Wicket: Rohit Sharma (C) b Rashid Khan 131 (84) - 205/2 in 25.4 Over Virat Kohli 49 * (54) 5x4, 0x6 Shreyas Iyer 25 (23) 1x4, 1x6 Azmatullah Omarzai (3.4-0-28-0) * Fazalhaq Farooqi (6-0-50-0)

India vs Afghanistan (Ind vs Afg) Live Cricket and Updates, ODI WC 2023, Match 9: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in Match 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on October 11. India is coming off a good win over five-time champions Australia. On the other hand, Afghanistan suffered a 6-wicket loss against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue side will be the favourite in this clash and will like to get a big win in this match and get that net run rate boost.

India vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

