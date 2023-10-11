Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AFG Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: Rohit Sharma's Record-Breaking Hundred Puts India On Top
live

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs AFG Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: Rohit Sharma’s Record-Breaking Hundred Puts India On Top

India vs Afghanistan (IND Vs AFG) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 9: Rohit Sharma's Record-Breaking Hundred Puts India On Top.

Updated: October 11, 2023 7:54 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE Updates | IND Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score

India vs Afghanistan (Ind vs Afg) Live Cricket and Updates, ODI WC 2023, Match 9: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in Match 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on October 11. India is coming off a good win over five-time champions Australia. On the other hand, Afghanistan suffered a 6-wicket loss against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue side will be the favourite in this clash and will like to get a big win in this match and get that net run rate boost.

India  vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Live Updates

  • Oct 11, 2023 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Rashid Khan removes Ishan Kishan! Afghanistan get their first wicket of the match! Virat Kohli is the new man in. IND 158/1 (19)

  • Oct 11, 2023 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AFG LIVE Score: HUNDRED FOR ROHIT SHARMA!! 31st ODI century and 45th International ton for the skipper! He has now most ODI World Cup centuries in 50-over World Cup history. IND 153/0 (17.5)

  • Oct 11, 2023 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AFG LIVE Score: 17 done, India are now at 140/0. IND 140/0 (17)

  • Oct 11, 2023 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AFG LIVE Score: 14 gone, India are now at 125/0. Rohit is nearing his century. IND 125/0 (14)

  • Oct 11, 2023 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AFG LIVE Score: I00 up for India!! 12 done, India are currently cruising at 100/0. IND 100/0 (12)

  • Oct 11, 2023 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AFG LIVE Score: After 10 overs, India are now at 94/0. IND 94/0

  • Oct 11, 2023 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AFG Live Score: 11 runs coming off Naveen-ul-Haq’s over! India are now at 75/0. IND 75/0 (8)

  • Oct 11, 2023 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AFG Live Score: FIFTY for Rohit Sharma!! The captain does it in just 30 balls!! Leading from the front! IND 68/0 (7.4)

  • Oct 11, 2023 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AFG Live Score: India are on fire today!! Just 7 overs into the 2nd innings, India have already gone past 60. IND 64/0 (7)

  • Oct 11, 2023 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AFG Live Score: 6 overs done, India are now at 47/0. IND 47/0 (6)

