India vs Afghanistan (IND Vs AFG) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 9: Shahidi-Omarzai Guide Afghanistan To 272/8.

Updated: October 11, 2023 6:30 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Afghanistan (Ind vs Afg) Live Cricket and Updates, ODI WC 2023, Match 9: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in Match 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on October 11. India is coming off a good win over five-time champions Australia. On the other hand, Afghanistan suffered a 6-wicket loss against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue side will be the favourite in this clash and will like to get a big win in this match and get that net run rate boost.

India  vs Afghanistan (IND vs AFG) Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Live Updates

  • Oct 11, 2023 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AFG Live Score: First over done, India get 2 runs off it. IND 2/0 (1)

  • Oct 11, 2023 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AFG Live Score: We are back for the run-chase! Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan open innings for India! Farooqui has the new ball for Afghanistan.

  • Oct 11, 2023 6:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AFG Live Score: That’s it! Afghanistan finish on 272/8 after 50 overs of play. AFG 272/8 (50)

  • Oct 11, 2023 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AFG Live Score: Final over coming up, Afghanistan are now at 264/8. AFG 264/8 (49)

  • Oct 11, 2023 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AFG Live Score: OUT!!! Rashid Khan departs!! Kuldeep Yadav takes a brilliant catch! AFG 261/7 (48)

  • Oct 11, 2023 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AFG Live Score: OUT!! Mohammad Nabi departs!! Bumrah strike again! AFG 235/7 (45)

  • Oct 11, 2023 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AFG Live Score, ODI WC 2023: OUT!! India strike again!! Zadran departs! Delhi’s own Virat Kohli takes the catch! AFG 229/6 (44.2)

  • Oct 11, 2023 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AFG Live Score, ODI WC 2023: OUT!! Shahidi departs for 80! Kuldeep Yadav strikes for India! Big wicket for Men in Blue! AFG 225/5 (42.4)

  • Oct 11, 2023 5:10 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AFG Live Score, ODI WC 2023: 40 overs gone, Afghanistan are now at 211/4. The run-rate has gone down in the last few overs. Last 10 overs to go. AFG 211/4 (40)

  • Oct 11, 2023 4:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AFG Live Score, ODI WC 2023: 37 overs gone, 200 up for Afghanistan. Mohammad Nabi is the new man in. AFG 201/4 (37)

