Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE SCORE Updates – IND vs AFG, ODI WC 2023: Rohit on Verge of Equalling Gayle’s FEAT!
live

LIVE SCORE Updates – IND vs AFG, ODI WC 2023: Rohit on Verge of Equalling Gayle’s FEAT!

India vs Afghanistan (IND Vs AFG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 9 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's Team India face Afghanistan in New Delhi.

Updated: October 11, 2023 10:05 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IND vs AFG live score, IND vs AFG live score updates, IND vs AFG live online scores, IND vs AFG live score online, IND vs AFG live scores and updates, IND vs AFG live cricket score, India vs Afghanistan, India vs Afghanistan live, India vs Afghanistan live score, India vs Afghanistan live score updates, India vs Afghanistan live cricket score, Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI WC 2023 Live score, Live score ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Cricket News
LIVE Updates | IND Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score

LIVE Updates – India vs Afghanistan, ODI WC 2023, Match 9: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in Match 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on October 11. India is coming off a good win over five-time champions Australia. On the other hand, Afghanistan suffered a 6-wicket loss against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue side will be the favourite in this clash and will like to get a big win in this match and get that net run rate boost.

Trending Now

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

Live Updates

  • Oct 11, 2023 10:05 AM IST

    LIVE – Rohit Sharma World Record: Rohit Sharma (551) needs three sixes to go past Chris Gayle (553) and become the batter with the most maximums in international cricket. The captain of the Indian cricket team has a lot to look forward to.

  • Oct 11, 2023 9:25 AM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks: Who are going to be in your Fantasy XI today. Let us help you with the Captain and Vice Captain choices. Virat Kohli or Rahmanullah Gurbaz could be your options as Captain, while Ravindra Jadeja or Rashid Khan could be your Vice-captain.

  • Oct 11, 2023 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks : Who would be your Top Fantasy Picks for today’s match? Let us help you with it. Virat Kohli or Rahmanullah Gurbaz could be your Captain. Ravindra Jadeja or Rashid Khan could be the Vice-Captain of your team.

  • Oct 11, 2023 9:19 AM IST

    LIVE SCORE Updates – IND vs AFG, ODI WC 2023: Rohit Sharma needs 22 in this match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan. If he gets that, he will equal the record of Australian opener David Warner as the fastest batter to 1,000 runs in World Cup.

  • Oct 11, 2023 9:12 AM IST

    Today is also a special day for Hardik Pandya as he turns 30.

  • Oct 11, 2023 9:10 AM IST

    LIVE SCORE Updates – IND vs AFG, ODI WC 2023: You can watch the match on Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar.

  • Oct 11, 2023 9:07 AM IST

    LIVE SCORE Updates – IND vs AFG, ODI WC 2023: There are no rain forecasts and the weather would generally be pleasant. A good venue for cricket, hoping that the match lives up to the billing.

  • Oct 11, 2023 7:44 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 Score: Do you think there would be changes made to the playing XI? Will Shardul Thakur replace Ravichandran Ashwin in Delhi as the strip may not assist spinnes a lot.

  • Oct 11, 2023 7:42 AM IST

    Ind vs Afg, LIVE Cricket Score, ODI CWC 2023: It is going to be a special occasion for Virat Kohli as for him, it is homecoming. He is the local hero and hence without a doubt the spotlight would be on him.

  • Oct 11, 2023 7:39 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 Score: After an hard-fought win over Australia, Rohit and Co. would look to continue the winning momentum when they take on Afghanistan.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.