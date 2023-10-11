LIVE SCORE Updates – IND vs AFG, ODI WC 2023: Rohit on Verge of Equalling Gayle’s FEAT!

Home

India vs Afghanistan (IND Vs AFG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 9 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's Team India face Afghanistan in New Delhi.

LIVE Updates – India vs Afghanistan, ODI WC 2023, Match 9: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in Match 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on October 11. India is coming off a good win over five-time champions Australia. On the other hand, Afghanistan suffered a 6-wicket loss against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue side will be the favourite in this clash and will like to get a big win in this match and get that net run rate boost.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

