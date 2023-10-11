Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 Score: Will Thakur Replace Ashwin?

India vs Afghanistan, 9th Match - LIVE Score: Stay tuned for all live updates from the IND vs AFG in ODI World Cup 2023. Check all scores from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Match starts at 2:00 PM. 

Updated: October 11, 2023 7:44 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE Updates – India vs Afghanistan, ODI WC 2023, Match 9: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in Match 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on October 11. India is coming off a good win over five-time champions Australia. On the other hand, Afghanistan suffered a 6-wicket loss against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue side will be the favourite in this clash and will like to get a big win in this match and get that net run rate boost.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

Live Updates

  • Oct 11, 2023 7:44 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 Score: Do you think there would be changes made to the playing XI? Will Shardul Thakur replace Ravichandran Ashwin in Delhi as the strip may not assist spinnes a lot.

  • Oct 11, 2023 7:42 AM IST

    Ind vs Afg, LIVE Cricket Score, ODI CWC 2023: It is going to be a special occasion for Virat Kohli as for him, it is homecoming. He is the local hero and hence without a doubt the spotlight would be on him.

  • Oct 11, 2023 7:39 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 Score: After an hard-fought win over Australia, Rohit and Co. would look to continue the winning momentum when they take on Afghanistan.

  • Oct 11, 2023 7:38 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs AFG, ODI WC 2023 Score: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the upcoming ODI WC game between India and Afghanistan in Delhi.

