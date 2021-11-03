IND vs AFG Live Score and Updates, T20 World Cup 2021 Match

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 Match between India and Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. India and Afghanistan are set to lock horns in Match No.33 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, November 3 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. India, led by Virat Kohli, are in deep trouble, having lost both their Super 12 matches against Pakistan and New Zealand in Dubai. If they lose their next match, they will officially be knocked out of the competition. The Afghans, led by Mohammad Nabi, on the other hand, have a realistic chance of qualifying for the semis. They won their previous game against Scotland by 62 runs and got their net run rate up to a stunning 3.097. The pitch in Abu Dhabi hasn't been an overly great one for batting. The team, batting first, has mostly strained to find much rhythm. The chasing teams have mostly dominated, winning 78 percent of the matches. Bowlers are expected to have a decent day in the office.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: Suryakumar Yadav missed the game against New Zealand with a back spasm. While batting coach Vikram Rathour said all 15 players were available for selection, given the short turnaround for this clash, Suryakumar could be an unlikely starter.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: Team India is placed at the third spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings behind England and Pakistan. The Afghanistan team is occupying seventh place in the table.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: The last time India and Afghanistan faced each other in an ICC event; was during the 2019 fifty overs World Cup. India won that match by 11 runs.

  • 6:30 PM IST

    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: Former India pacer Ashish Nehra is the leading wicket-taker in IND vs AFG T20 games with three scalps. He has the joint-most number of wickets along with Laxmipathy Balaji and Yuvraj Singh while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, pacer Praveen Kumar and former Afghan pacer Shapoor Zadran have two wickets each.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: Former India batter Suresh Raina is the leading run-scorer in IND vs AFG games with 56 runs to his name. Former Afghan batter Noor Ali Zadran also has a fifty to his name in one innings against India.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: Virat Kohli has 50 runs in T20Is against Afghanistan. Among the Indian squad members, he has the most runs in T20Is against Afghanistan. Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has scored 31 runs and taken one wicket in T20 World Cup matches against India.

  • 6:20 PM IST
    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: Afghanistan kick-started their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign with a bang, beating Scotland by 130 runs and then losing to Pakistan in the following match by 5 wickets in a close encounter. They’ll be heading into this game on the back of a 62 run victory over Namibia.
  • 6:16 PM IST
    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: India lost their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan by 10-wickets and then losing to New Zealand by 7 wickets in the following match. India are yet to beat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup in three meetings.
  • 6:15 PM IST
    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: India won both their previous matches against Afghanistan. The two met each other during the 2010 and 2012 editions of the T20 World Cup. India beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in their first meeting at Gros Islet in 2010 and by 23 runs in Colombo in the next edition.
  • 6:12 PM IST

    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: Afghanistan made their debut in the biggest stage of the shortest format of the game, back in 2010. Their best finish so far in the tournament was in the last edition, reaching the Super 10 stage.