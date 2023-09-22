Home

LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Warner, Smith Depart in Quick Succession

LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Warner, Smith Depart in Quick Succession

LIVE Score and Updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI: India vs Australia, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE Streaming details of Mohali Match.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia 155/3 (31.0) Run Rate: (Current: 5) Last Wicket: Steven Smith b Mohammad Shami 41 (60) - 112/3 in 21.3 Over Cameron Green 13 * (26) 1x4, 0x6 Marnus Labuschagne 39 (44) 3x4, 0x6 Shardul Thakur (4-0-33-0) * Ravindra Jadeja (8-0-37-1)

LIVE updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pat Cummins’ Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, on Friday. The Men in Bue got a perfect start after Shami dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the first over itself. However, David Warner and Steve Smith revived Aussies innings with their fifty partnership.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Playing 11s

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

