LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Warner, Smith Depart in Quick Succession

LIVE Score and Updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI: India vs Australia, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE Streaming details of Mohali Match. 

Updated: September 22, 2023 3:44 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score

LIVE updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pat Cummins’ Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, on Friday. The Men in Bue got a perfect start after Shami dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the first over itself. However, David Warner and Steve Smith revived Aussies innings with their fifty partnership.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Playing 11s

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

Live Updates

  • Sep 22, 2023 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: 4 runs coming from the over. Decent one from Jadeja. Australia are now at 155/3. AUS 155/3 (31)

  • Sep 22, 2023 3:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: 30 overs gone, Australia are now at 151/3. Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green lead charge for the visitors. Labuschagne look in good touch today. The run-rate is decent at 5 and they will be looking to build a strong partnership from here on. AUS 151/3 (30)

  • Sep 22, 2023 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: FOUR! from Green against Bumrah to start the over. Bumrah gets back with FIVE CONSECUTIVE!! dot balls. AUS 137/3 (28)

  • Sep 22, 2023 3:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Just 2 runs from Jadeja’s 6th over. Can Green and Labuschagne revive Aussie innings? AUS 133/3 (27)

  • Sep 22, 2023 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: 5 from the over. Bumrah back into the attack too. India looking for another breakthrough. AUS 131/3 (26)

  • Sep 22, 2023 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Just five from this over. Australia need a great partnership from Labuschagne and Green here to get back into this match. AUS 126/3 (25)

  • Sep 22, 2023 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: 3 runs from this over. Another wicket here and India will be in total control. AUS 121/3 (24)

  • Sep 22, 2023 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: MISSED! This would have been another opportunity for India but Rahul missed the chance to RUN OUT! Labuschagne. 4 from the over. AUS 118/3 (23)

  • Sep 22, 2023 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: What an over from Shami. Rahul brings in his main pacer and he gifts him with another breakthrough an that too of the big man Smith. India in control here. AUS 114/3 (22)

  • Sep 22, 2023 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: OUT! BOWLED!! Shami back into the attack. He strikes and sends Smith back on 41 runs. India with quick breakthroughs here. AUS 112/3 (21.3)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

