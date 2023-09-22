LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Gill Departs, AUS Back In Game

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: India premium pacer Mohammed Shami’s fifer helped KL Rahul-led Team India restrict Pat Cummins’ Australia on 276 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, on Friday. Warner’s fifty, crucial knocks from Smith and Josh Inglis, and a cameo from Marcus Stoinis helped Aussie reach a fighting total. The AUS skipper also fired some good shots at the end of the innings to put the visitors in a decent position. However, the Indian bowling lineup led by Shami was the real highlight of the innings.
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Playing 11s
India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa
