LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Gill Departs, AUS Back In Game

LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Gill Departs, AUS Back In Game

LIVE Score and Updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI: India vs Australia, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Green Departs, India On Top. Check LIVE Streaming details of Mohali Match.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 276 (50.0) 180/3 (31.2) Run Rate: (Current: 5.74) IND need 97 runs in 112 balls at 5.19 rpo Last Wicket: Shubman Gill b Adam Zampa 74 (63) - 151/3 in 25.3 Over Ishan Kishan 15 * (21) 2x4, 0x6 KL Rahul (C) (W) 14 (19) 2x4, 0x6 Matthew Short (4.2-0-20-0) * Pat Cummins (6-0-23-0)

LIVE updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: India premium pacer Mohammed Shami’s fifer helped KL Rahul-led Team India restrict Pat Cummins’ Australia on 276 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, on Friday. Warner’s fifty, crucial knocks from Smith and Josh Inglis, and a cameo from Marcus Stoinis helped Aussie reach a fighting total. The AUS skipper also fired some good shots at the end of the innings to put the visitors in a decent position. However, the Indian bowling lineup led by Shami was the real highlight of the innings.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Playing 11s

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

