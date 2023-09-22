Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Gill Departs, AUS Back In Game
live

LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Gill Departs, AUS Back In Game

LIVE Score and Updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI: India vs Australia, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Green Departs, India On Top. Check LIVE Streaming details of Mohali Match. 

Updated: September 22, 2023 8:19 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score
LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score

LIVE updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: India premium pacer Mohammed Shami’s fifer helped KL Rahul-led Team India restrict Pat Cummins’ Australia on 276 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, on Friday. Warner’s fifty, crucial knocks from Smith and Josh Inglis, and a cameo from Marcus Stoinis helped Aussie reach a fighting total. The AUS skipper also fired some good shots at the end of the innings to put the visitors in a decent position. However, the Indian bowling lineup led by Shami was the real highlight of the innings.

Trending Now

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Playing 11s

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 22, 2023 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Good over from Cummins. Just 1 from this over. IND 179/3 (31)

  • Sep 22, 2023 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: BOUNDARY! from Kishan and Rahul in this over. 10 from it. IND 178/3 (30)

  • Sep 22, 2023 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Just 3 from this over. Rahul and Kishan need to build a good partnership here. IND 168/3 (29)

  • Sep 22, 2023 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Ishan Kishan DROPPED!! by Zampa in his own over. BOUNDARY! from Rahul to end the over. 7 from this over. IND 165/3 (28)

  • Sep 22, 2023 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: 2 runs from the over. IND 158/3 (27)

  • Sep 22, 2023 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: OUT! BOWLED!! Zampa gets the big wicket. Gill departs after scoring 74 runs. 5 from this over. IND 156/3 (26)

  • Sep 22, 2023 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: 150! comes up for India. 3 from this over. Rahul and Gill need to build a good partnership to bring India back into the game. IND 151/2 (25)

  • Sep 22, 2023 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: RUN OUT!! Iyer departs. He will return back after 3 runs. Another breakthrough for Australia. IND 148/2 (23.4)

  • Sep 22, 2023 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: 4 runs from this over. Gill reaches 70s now. IND 147/1 (23)

  • Sep 22, 2023 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: OUT! LBW!! Zampa is the man with the breakthrough. BOUNDARY! from Gaikwad against Zampa on the third ball but the spinner strikes back on the very next ball. Gaikwad departs after scoring 71 runs off 77 balls. IND 142/1 (21.4)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>