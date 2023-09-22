By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: India In Command With Quick Wickets
LIVE Score and Updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI: India vs Australia, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Green Departs, India On Top. Check LIVE Streaming details of Mohali Match.
LIVE updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pat Cummins’ Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, on Friday. The Men in Bue got a perfect start after Shami dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the first over itself. However, David Warner and Steve Smith revived Aussies innings with their fifty partnership.
Trending Now
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Playing 11s
India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.