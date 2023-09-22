Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: India In Command With Quick Wickets

LIVE Score and Updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI: India vs Australia, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Green Departs, India On Top. Check LIVE Streaming details of Mohali Match. 

Updated: September 22, 2023 5:16 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pat Cummins’ Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, on Friday. The Men in Bue got a perfect start after Shami dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the first over itself. However, David Warner and Steve Smith revived Aussies innings with their fifty partnership.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Playing 11s

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

  • Sep 22, 2023 5:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: OUT!! Bumrah gets Josh Inglis. Now both set batters are back in the pavilion. He missed his FIFTY! by 5 runs. India is cruising here. AUS 250/7 (47.2)

  • Sep 22, 2023 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: OUT! BOWLED!! Shami strikes back after Stoinis hits him for BACK-2-BACK BOUNDARIES! Great comeback from him, Stonis departs after scoring 29 runs off 21 balls. AUS 248/6 (46.4)

  • Sep 22, 2023 5:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: SIX! from Inglis against Bumrah on the second ball. 8 from this over, Australia need many more like these. AUS 238/5 (46)

  • Sep 22, 2023 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: Jadeja has completed his spell now. 51 runs from 10 overs and a big wicket of David Warner. 4 from his final over. AUS 230/5 (45)

  • Sep 22, 2023 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: BOUNDARY! and SIX! from Josh Inglis against Thakur. Aussies need many more of these to reach a fighting total. 12 from this over. AUS 226/5 (44)

  • Sep 22, 2023 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: 43 overs gone, Australia are now at 214/5. AUS 214/5 (43)

  • Sep 22, 2023 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: 41 overs gone, Australia are now at 192/5. AUS 192/5

  • Sep 22, 2023 4:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: OUT!!! Shami strikes again! Picks up his second wicket!! Australia have lost half their side. Cameron Green departs. Down to Inglis and big-hitting Stoinis to make amends in the last 10 overs of the innings. AUS 187/5 (40)

  • Sep 22, 2023 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: 39 overs gone, Australia are now making a comeback. They have gone past 180. AUS 184/4 (39)

  • Sep 22, 2023 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: 38 overs gone, Australia are now at 177/4. AUS 177/4

