Home

Sports

LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: India In Command With Quick Wickets

live

LIVE Updates – IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: India In Command With Quick Wickets

LIVE Score and Updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI: India vs Australia, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Green Departs, India On Top. Check LIVE Streaming details of Mohali Match.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia 252/7 (47.4) Run Rate: (Current: 5.29) Last Wicket: Josh Inglis (W) c Shreyas Iyer b Jasprit Bumrah 45 (45) - 250/7 in 47.2 Over Pat Cummins (C) 1 * (1) 0x4, 0x6 Matthew Short 2 (2) 0x4, 0x6 Jasprit Bumrah (9.4-2-42-1) * Mohammad Shami (9-1-41-3)

LIVE IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score

LIVE updates IND vs AUS 1st ODI, Score: KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pat Cummins’ Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, on Friday. The Men in Bue got a perfect start after Shami dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the first over itself. However, David Warner and Steve Smith revived Aussies innings with their fifty partnership.

Trending Now

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Playing 11s

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES