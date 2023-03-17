Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: India Restrict Australia to 188
LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: India Restrict Australia to 188

LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: India Restrict Australia to 188. Stay tuned to this space for the latest live updates of first match between India and Australia's first ODI which will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Published: March 17, 2023 4:37 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

After winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, the focus shifts to the ODIs when India take on Australia in the first game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. India will miss the services of regular skipper Rohit Sharma due to personal reasons with Hardik Pandya leading the side. It will be Hardik’s first ODI as captain.

India vs Australia Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

  • 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: OUT!! AUSTRALIA HAVE BEEN ALL-OUT!!! Siraj also picked up his 3rd wicket. What a brilliant display of bowling from the hosts as the visitors has been bundled out for just 188 runs. AUS 188 (35.4)

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Australia have already lost 9 wickets and they’ve been completely blown away by Mohammed Shami’s brilliance, who has taken 3 wickets. On the other hand, Sirja and Jadeja have taken 2 each. AUS 188/9 (35)

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE| IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: OUT!! Shami picks yet another wicket and the visitors are now in spot of bother. Green perishes, without much troubling the bowlers and now Marcus Stoinis takes his place in the middle. AUS 174/6 (29.5)

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: OUT!! Josh Inglis departs as Mohammed Shami has claimed his first wicket of the match! The visitors have lost half their side as India are very much in the driver’s seat. AUS 169/5 (27.5)

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: 27 overs gone, Australia are now at 161/4. Cameron Green and Josh Inglis have a task in hand. AUS 161/4 (27)

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: 150 comes up for Australia with a single from Cameron Green off Kuldeep Yadav. AUS 151/4 (25)

  • 3:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: OUT! And it’s Ravindra Jadeja with a stunning diving catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne. Kuldeep Yadab gets the wicket. Marnus goes for cut against the spin, gets a thick edge and Jaddu does the rest diving full stretch at fine leg. AUS 140/4 (23)

  • 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score:
    OUTTTT! Big Big breakthrough for India as Mitchell Marsh goes back. Marsh goes for a biggie, but didn’t get to the pitch of it as the ball kissed his bat’s outer half and fliesback. Mohammed Siraj does the rest at short third man. Marsh goes for 81. AUS 129/3 (20)

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: The Marsh hitting continues as he hits two sixes in consecutive overs of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. The way he is playing, looks like Marsh is inching closer to his ton. Marsh has entered 70s now. AUS 124/2 (19)

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI Score: Fifty for Mitch Marsh with a four off Kuldeep Yadav. The right-hander sweeps the chinaman for another boundary towards fine leg. 14th ODI fifty for Marsh. AUS 103/2 (17)

